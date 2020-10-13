Latest News: From India-China's Commander-level Talks To Pawar Slamming Maha Governor

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening -

Sharad Pawar Attacks Maharashtra Guv Over Letter To CM Uddhav

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about the conduct of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He raised concerns about Koshyari's alleged use of "intemperate language" in his letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the demand to reopen places of worship. While acknowledging that free exchange of views must take place between the Governor and the CM, he stressed that the tone and tenor used must suit the stature of the constitutional position occupied by the individual.

Hathras Case: CBI Takes Away Victim's Brother For Further Questioning On Inconsistencies

In a new development in the Hathras case on Tuesday, the CBI took away the brother of the gangrape victim for further questioning. As per sources, some inconsistencies were found in his version of events that took place on September 14. Earlier in the day, he accompanied the CBI officers as they inspected the crime scene. Sources added that the brother's statement will be matched with what he had told the Uttar Pradesh Police. Moreover, further rounds of questioning can also take place. The agency had formally registered an FIR into the Hathras gangrape case.

China Releases Statement On 7th Corps Commander-level Talks

Amid the ongoing faceoff, China issued a statement on the 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks held on October 12 at Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC. Led by 14 Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the Indian delegation also comprised Naveen Srivastava, the Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the MEA. The two sides tried to understand each other's positions on the disengagement of troops along the LAC. In the "constructive" meeting, India and China agreed to implement the consensus reached by their respective leaders.

COVID-19 Reinfection: ICMR Says India Taking 100 Days Cut-off Period

As concerns mount over novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) reinfection, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said it is hanging on a cut-off of about 100 days and gathering more data to study the phenomena. The body said there are three confirmed cases of reinfection in the country and it is trying to establishing contacts with those reportedly sick for the second time by the virus which causes COVID-19.

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Extremely 'critical'; Hospital Refutes Passing Away Claims

The health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee continued to be "critical" on Tuesday, with doctors at the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, now planning to put him on invasive ventilation. The 85-year-old thespian's oxygen saturation level did not improve despite him undergoing Bilevel positive airway pressure therapy, one of the senior doctors treating him said. The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. He had to be shifted to ITU as his condition turned critical. A team of 15 doctors is overseeing him at the hospital.

