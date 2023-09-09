From Clean Finance To Paris Reminder: What G20 Delhi Declaration Says On Climate Change

The G20 members today (September 9) adopted the New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced and said that consensus had been reached among member states. The area of climate change and climate finance has remained at the forefront of the consultations of the G20 grouping over the years. In the declaration announced by PM Modi, a consensus was reached on cooperation among G20 member nations for achieving their respective Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Following the announcement made as a part of the Paris agreement on the Paris Agreement to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above preindustrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the declaration said, “Noting the IPCC assessments, that the impacts of climate change will be much lower at a temperature increase of 1.5°C compared with 2°C, we reiterate our resolve to pursue further efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C. We recognise that limiting global warming to 1.5°C requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global GHG emissions of 43% by 2030 relative to the 2019 levels.”

‘Ambitious action on all pillars of Paris Agreement’

“We also take note of the finding of the IPCC AR6 Synthesis Report, based on global modelled pathways and assumptions, stating that Global GHG emissions are projected to peak between 2020 and at the latest before 2025 in global modelled pathways that limit warming to 1.5°C with no or limited overshoot and in those that limit warming to 2°C and assume immediate action,” read the Declaration document.

The member states as a firm resolve agreed to work on all areas mentioned in the Paris Agreement. “We note with concern that global ambition and implementation to address climate change remain insufficient to achieve the temperature goal of the. We highlight the importance of ambitious action on all pillars of the Paris Agreement, taking into account the best available science,” said the declaration. The countries that are yet to match their NDCs with the temperature goals were also urged to take necessary action. “We urge all countries that have not yet aligned their NDCs with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement to revisit and strengthen the 2030 targets in their NDCs, as necessary, by the end of 2023, taking into account different national circumstances, and we welcome those who have already done so," noted the document.

Climate finance

On the front of climate finance, the Delhi Leaders' Declaration underscored the importance of adapting the climate goals with the required financial flows. The Delhi declaration projecting the requirement of funds for the developing countries to achieve their NDCs said, “The need of USD 5.8-5.9 trillion in the pre-2030 period required for developing countries, in particular for their needs to implement their NDCs, as well as the need of USD 4 trillion per year for clean energy technologies by 2030 to reach net zero emissions by 2050.”

The commitments made by the developed countries toward contributing for climate finance were also reiterated and reaffirmed. “We recall and reaffirm the commitment made in 2010 by the developed countries to the goal of mobilising jointly USD 100 billion climate finance per year by 2020, and annually through 2025, to address the needs of the developing countries, in the context of meaningful mitigation action and transparency in implementation. Developed country contributors expect this goal to be met for the first time in 2023,” the declaration stated.

Implementing clean, affordable & inclusive energy transitions

The member states of G20 are committed to accelerating clean, sustainable, just, affordable and inclusive energy transitions following various pathways, as a means to achieve our climate objectives. It was also reaffirmed that strong national and international enabling environments be created for doing technology transfer and providing low-cost climate financing. To this end, the measures followed include: