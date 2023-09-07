From Climate To Technology: PM Modi Outlines India's Pivotal Role In Driving Global Change

In a significant blog post titled 'Human-Centric Globalisation: Taking G20 to the Last Mile, Leaving None Behind,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's pivotal role in driving global changes in climate action, environmental sustainability, and technology inclusivity. He emphasised the core principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and underscored the importance of mutual support among nations in their pursuit of progress.

"As One Family, we support each other in the pursuit of growth. And we move together towards a shared future - One Future - which is an undeniable truth in these interconnected times," wrote the Prime Minister in his blog.

Climate Action

Prime Minister Modi stressed the need for collaborative climate action, particularly among nations in the Global South at varying stages of development. He asserted that ambitions for climate action should be complemented by tangible actions in climate finance and technology transfer. "Ambitions for climate action must be matched with actions on climate finance and the transfer of technology. We believe there is a need to move away from a purely restrictive attitude of what should not be done, to a more constructive attitude focusing on what can be done to fight climate change," the PM said

"In 2015, we launched the International Solar Alliance. Now, through the Global Biofuels Alliance, we will support the world to enable energy transitions in tune with the benefits of a circular economy," he added.

We have nudged the world with LiFE: PM Modi

In his blog, PM Modi said, "Just as individuals make daily decisions based on their long-term health, they can make lifestyle decisions based on the impact on the planet’s long-term health. Just like Yoga became a global mass movement for wellness, we have also nudged the world with Lifestyles for Sustainable Environment (LiFE)."

It is pertinent to mention that LiFE was introduced by PM Modi on the occasion of the UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26), to engage individuals in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

Furthermore, the PM also emphasised the significance of guaranteeing food and nutritional stability in the face of climate change. He highlighted the role of millets (Shree Anna) in enhancing climate-smart agriculture and promoting food security. He also mentioned the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition, outcomes of the G20 Agriculture Ministers' meeting in June 2023, as instrumental in this regard.

"Millets, or Shree Anna, can help with this while also boosting climate-smart agriculture. In the International Year of Millets, we have taken millets to global palates. The Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition are also helpful in this direction," he said.

'We will help developing countries adapt, build and scale Digital Public Infrastructure'

Addressing the transformative power of technology, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of inclusivity in technological advancements. He pointed to India's achievements in leveraging digital public infrastructure (DPI) to promote financial inclusion, especially for the unbanked and those without digital identities.

"India, over the last few years, has shown how technology can be leveraged to narrow inequalities, rather than widen them," The Prime Minister said. "For instance, the billions across the world that remain unbanked, or lack digital identities, can be financially included through digital public infrastructure (DPI). The solutions we have built using our DPI have now been recognised globally. Now, through the G20, we will help developing countries adapt, build, and scale DPI to unlock the power of inclusive growth," he added.

India's G20 Presidency: A Commitment to Inclusivity

The Prime Minister highlighted India's unique approach to its G20 presidency, aiming to ensure that every voice is heard and every country contributes. He described the G20 presidency as an opportunity to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and promote collaboration that fosters a world characterized by unity and shared destiny.

"Over 200 meetings will have been organised in 60 Indian cities across the length and breadth of our nation, hosting nearly 100,000 delegates from 125 countries by the end of our term. No Presidency has ever encompassed such a vast and diverse geographical expanse," he said.

"Our G20 Presidency strives to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord, where shared destiny eclipses isolation. As the G20 President, we had pledged to make the global table larger, ensuring that every voice is heard and every country contributes," Prime Minister Modi concluded.