Latest News: From Congress' Protest Against BJP To Plea On Bhoomi Pujan; Top Stories Here

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Congress To Stage Sit-in Protest Against BJP

As Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his MLAs 'gherao' Raj Bhawan demanding Assembly session be called, state Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra, on Friday, has announced that all Congress workers will stage a sit-in protest at all district offices against BJP. Currently, CM Gehlot and his supporting MLAs have refused to vacate from Raj Bhawan till Governor Kalraj Mishra allows to call an Assembly session. Mishra has maintained that he cannot permit calling an Assembly session yet as the matter is sub judicial and is mulling legal options.

Read full story here -

Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA Seizes 982 Gms Gold, Rs 1 Cr From Swapna Suresh's Bank Accounts

In a massive development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Friday, has seized Rs 1 crore and 982 grams of gold from Kerala Gold smuggling accused - Swapna Suresh's lockers in Federal Bank and State Bank of India (SBI), as mentioned in the remand copy. Currently, both Suresh and co-accused Sandeep Nair have been sent to judicial custody till August 21. Suresh has moved the NIA court seeking bail - claiming mental torture in custody; it will be heard on August 5. On July 18, the NIA took Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- to various locations in Thiruvananthapuram for evidence collection, including their residences and the flat near the Secretariat.

Read full story here -

Rafale Jets To Be Equipped With HAMMER Missile: Sources

Even as the first batch of Rafale jets is set to arrive by July 29, India will further boost their capability by equipping them with HAMMER missiles from France. Designed and manufactured for the French Air Force and Navy, HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) is a medium-range air-to-ground weapon. As per sources, the Indian Air Force placed the order for the HAMMER standoff missiles under the emergency powers for acquisition given by the Centre. Sources added that the French authorities have agreed to supply the HAMMER missiles for the Rafale aircraft at a short notice.

With a range of 60-70 km, the HAMMER missile lends India the capability to destroy bunkers, hardened shelters and other targets in all other terrains including the mountainous locations such as Eastern Ladakh.

Read full story here -

Shatrughan Sinha Salutes Kangana For Speaking Up

Kangana Ranaut's fiery interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami last week has earned her tremendous acclaim from people all over social media for her bravado and guts to make sensational claims in view of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. Veteran actor and ex-MP Shatrughan Sinha has, on the same platform, lauded the Queen actor for speaking with determination in the face of all odds in the "vicious" film industry. He expressed awe in observing Kangana's career graph and the way she has progressed in life with people who have followed her.

Sinha exclaimed that to have survived and succeeded in the cut-throat film industry like Bollywood is "commendable, inspirational and exemplary". He expressed pride in Kangana Ranaut's achievements as a girl, as an artist, and as a film star and said that women like her inspire "caravans" to follow their footsteps.

Read full story here -

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea

In a setback for Delhi-based lawyer Saket Gokhale, his plea seeking a stay on the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was dismissed by Allahabad High Court on Friday. His plea stated that as an estimate of 300 people will be attending the event, it would violate Unlock 2.0 guidelines set by the Centre. The court has maintained that the organizers and the Uttar Pradesh government must ensure all the protocol applicable for social and physical distancing at the event which will be headed by PM Modi.

Read full story here -