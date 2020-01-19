From Cong's Protest Hijack To 'Western Media' Plot - Biggest Reveals Of Shaheen Bagh Sting

Republic TV on Sunday exposed the 'organic' anti-CAA protests occurring in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, revealing that the 15-day operation is being carried out by ex-JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination Committee chief, Sharjeel Imam. Stung by Republic TV's News editor Amit Chaudhary, Imam claimed that 60-70 students had distributed pamphlets around Delhi to organise the protests which began on December 15 at Shaheen Bagh. He also admitted that they wanted a roadblock and western media attention. In part 2, of the investigation, Imam went on to admit that the protest has now been hi-jacked by Congress party, eyeing the upcoming Delhi polls.

Here are the five big admission:

Sharjeel Imam said, "We thought if block roads for a day, it will be good."



Sharjeel Imam said, "The profit behind roadblock is that we will get international media's attention."



Sharjeel Imam admitted he witnessed stone pelting, "A bearded guy wearing a turban came towards us, we had never seen him before. He had a huge flag with him and he said 'pelt stones'.



Sharjeel Imam admitted that pamphlets were published in Muslim minority areas: "We got at least 10,000 to 15,000 pamphlets published and at least 60-70 students from JNU. Different teams covered Old Delhi, Seelampur, Okhla, I myself went to Nizamuddin."



Sharjeel Imam says: "After we left Congress party took over the protest. Hindu vote will go to BJP and Muslim will go to congress. Only AAP will lose. Violence will be in favour of both parties - Congress and BJP. Congress is exploiting the situation."

Sharjeel Imam admits protests to attract 'western media'

"We met on Thursday - 5 December and decided to distribute pamphlets about CAA on Friday. We got at least 10,000 to 15,000 pamphlets published and at least 60-70 students from JNU. Different teams covered Old Delhi, Seelampur, Okhla, I myself went to Nizamuddin. That is how it all began," said Imam, explaining the origins of the protests.

He added, "We thought if block roads for a day, it will be good. The profit behind that is that we will get international media's attention." Talking about the violence witnessed in Shaheen Bagh, he said, "A bearded guy wearing a turban came towards us, we had never seen him before. He had a huge flag with him and he said 'pelt stones' and people started pelting stones - which went on for 10 minutes."

Political parties take-over

The stung organiser claimed that the Congress party and the Left took over the protests, with visits from their ex-MLAs. Further emphasising that a possibility of riots would benefit Congress and BJP, however, would be a loss for AAP, pertaining to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He further asserted that Congress began to 'fuel protests from behind-closed-doors.'

"After we left, it was the Congress party that took over for the next few days. Their ex-MLAs were present for 4-5 days and Asif Khan was also present. According to me, after a point of time, they withdrew themselves and started fuelling the protest from behind closed doors. There are more people. The faction from JNU and Left. Not JNU, but people from Delhi's civil society and left-liberals," Imam said.

Who is Sharjeel Imam?

According to a report published by OpIndia, Sharjeel Imam who is a PhD scholar from JNU had allegedly discussed burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute. Moreover, a video was posted by Facebook group ‘Muslim Students of JNU’ on 14 December 2019 - a day ahead of the Shaheen Bagh protests telling the crowds to block the roads of Delhi. He is seen instigating Muslims saying ' Don’t Muslims even have that much in them to shut down cities of north India?'

