Latest News: From COVID Vaccine Trial To CBI Probe In Sushant's Death; Top Stories Today

BJP Ally Accuses Vasundhara Raje Of Trying To Save Gehlot Govt

In a massive development on Thursday, BJP ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party accused former CM Vasundhara Raje of trying to save the Congress government in Rajasthan. Writing on Twitter, RLP president Hanuman Beniwal alleged that Raje and CM Ashok Gehlot had a nexus whereby they covered up each other's alleged corruption. Moreover, he claimed to have proof of Raje calling up Congress MLAs close to her and asking them to support the Gehlot government.

This latest allegation comes after speculations were rife about the former Rajasthan CM's absence at BJP meetings regarding the prevailing political turmoil in the state.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered in the Guna Incident

Following the shocking incident where a farmer couple attempted suicide by consuming pesticides in front of the police authorities, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple.

The government as stated that the investigation report has to be submitted in thirty days. Earlier, Taking cognizance into the issue, CM Shivraj Chouhan has ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately, as per sources.

Details of 116 calls between Swapna Suresh UAE diploma accessed

In a massive development in the Kerala gold smuggling probe, Republic TV on Thursday, has accessed call details between key accused Swapna Suresh and acting in-charge of UAE consulate in India - Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili - who has now reportedly fled India. Sources report that Rashid had spoken to Suresh 117 times, while 3-4 calls were made by Rashid to the other accused Sarith Nair in July 3. Moreover, 20 calls were made by Rashid on the day the diplomatic baggage was seized by Kerala customs, report sources.

Oxford's COVID Vaccine Trial Data To Be Released Soon

Positive news on the initial trials of Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate could be announced soon, said ITV’s political editor Robert Peston, citing a source. The much-awaited vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca and backed by the UK government with tens of millions of pounds, is going through large-scale Phase III human trials in Brazil, the epicentre of coronavirus in Latin America.

While the efficacy of the potential COVID-19 vaccine will be established after the Phase III trials, the results of early-stage trials, which is yet to be published, are equally important.

Rhea Chakraborty Writes To Amit Shah seeking CBI probe on Sushant's death

After breaking her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput on one month of his death, Rhea Chakraborty has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the late actor’s death. Introducing herself as Sushant’s ‘girlfriend’ for the first time, the actor urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate an enquiry into the death. Expressing her faith in the government, the Bank Chor star expressed her urge to know what ‘pressures’ prompted Sushant to take the step.

