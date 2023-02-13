From Cricketers To Actors - PM Modi Meets People From Different Walks Of Life In Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to kickstart the Aero India 2023 show met various personalities at Raj Bhavan to discuss numerous issues. According to sources, the PM met eminent personalities from all walks of life including directors, actors, cricketers and businessmen.

Actors Yash, Rishab Shetty, producers Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Vijay Kirgandur, director Prashanth Neel, cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, businessmen Nithin Kamath, and Tarun Mehta were invited to meet PM Modi at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Here are a few pictures of celebrities meeting the Prime Minister:

Influencer 'Aiyyo' shares note of thanks

Influencer Aiyyo Shraddha after meeting PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia!"

The chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other BJP leaders were also present in the meeting. The PM during the meeting also sought feedback from eminent personalities on central and state government's performances.

Apart from the government's performances, the PM asked them about issues faced by them in their respective fields. The meeting also gains attraction from across India as the poll-bound state of Karnataka is set to undergo the state assembly elections by the year-end.

