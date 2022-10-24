From Deepotsav To Dazzling Fireworks, Check Out Pics From PM's Historic Day In Ayodhya

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi applies tilak to Bhagwan Ram and Mata Sita at the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
"I had the privilege of worshiping Lord Shri Ramlala on this holy land of Ayodhya. I wished for the progress of the nation and well-being of all the countrymen," PM Modi said.
PM Modi was welcomed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anadiben Patel after landing in Ayodhya.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.