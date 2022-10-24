Last Updated:

From Deepotsav To Dazzling Fireworks, Check Out Pics From PM's Historic Day In Ayodhya

On the eve of Diwali, PM Modi attended the record-breaking Deepotsav and performed Aarti at the Saryu ghat and also witnessed a spectacular fireworks display.

Abhishek Raval
PM Modi performing symbolic Rajyabhishek
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applies tilak to Bhagwan Ram and Mata Sita at the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya
ANI

People gather in large numbers to greet PM Modi in Ayodhya.

PM Modi worshiping Bhagwan Ram
ANI

"I had the privilege of worshiping Lord Shri Ramlala on this holy land of Ayodhya. I wished for the progress of the nation and well-being of all the countrymen," PM Modi said.

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya
ANI

PM Modi was welcomed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anadiben Patel after landing in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya all decked up for Diwali
ANI

The Prime Minister received a grand welcome in Ayodhya.

PM Modi at Deepotsav
Amit Malviya - Twitter

PM Modi witnesses bursting of firecrackers and Deepotsav on the banks of the Ganga.

PM Narendra Modi performing Aarti
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers 'Aarti' at New Ghat, Saryu River in Ayodhya.

PM Modi interacting with Shramjeevis
Narendra Modi

PM Modi holds dialogue with workers associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. 

Modi at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site
ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects construction work at the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.

Guinness book of record certificate
Narendra Modi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath received a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records after the Deepotsav celebrations witnessed around 15 lakh earthen lamps being lit, in the presence of PM Modi.

