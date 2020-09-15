Latest News: From Def Min's Statement On LAC Standoff To #SachinIsBack Trending On Twitter

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening -

Def Min Rajnath Singh makes statement on LAC faceoff in LS

Making a statement on the LAC situation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh affirmed that the Armed Forces were capable of facing any challenge from China. While acknowledging that the situation at the LAC is very different both in terms of the scale of troops involve and the number of friction points, he reiterated India's commitment for a peaceful resolution of the dispute. Observing that the violent conduct of Chinese troops was a violation of all past agreements, he informed the MPs that India has done counter deployments in the area to safeguard the border.

'Three vaccines at clinical trial stage in India'

In a major boost for the country's fights against Coronavirus, India currently has three vaccines in the clinical trial stage, said Professor Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR. The three vaccines that are in the clinical trial are -

COVAXIN, India's first indigenous vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with ICMR.

The second vaccine on trial is the one by Serum Institute of India, Pune, which is manufacturing the vaccine developed by Oxford University, currently in phase 3 human trials.

The third vaccine candidate is by Zydus Cadila, is also in phases 1 and 2 trials.

Sanjay Raut elated as Jaya Bachchan defends Bollywood

On Tuesday, Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended Jaya Bachchan's remarks in the Parliament and said that some people are trying to defame the film industry. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan spoke about an alleged ‘conspiracy to defame the film industry’ and slammed the ones who called it a 'gutter' on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament. Stating that the film industry has a historic legacy, Raut hailed the Bachchan family for speaking up and added that Bollywood is moving on edge with Hollywood.

Kangana Ranaut to seek Rs 2 crore damages from BMC over 'illegal demolition' of her office

In the latest development, sources have informed Republic TV that actor Kangana Ranaut has sought Rs 2 crore worth damages suffered due to the 'illegal demolition' of her office from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office at Pali Hill, Bandra, was partially demolished by the BMC on September 9, even as the actor was enroute Mumbai from her hometown via Chandigarh. Kangana Ranaut has filed an amended petition before the Bombay High Court, seeking the damages to be paid by BMC following the unlawful demolition of a part of her office.

Sachin Tendulkar to endorse Paytm games

'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has been announced as the first-ever ambassador for Paytm First Games. Paytm Games is a fantasy gaming platform, which is a subsidiary of the digital payment and wallet company Paytm. Going into the IPL 2020, Paytm will face stiff competition from other fantasy gaming platforms such as Dream11 and MyCircle11, who have also recruited celebrity cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma.

