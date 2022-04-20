From Delhi's Jahangirpuri, 250-sec Unedited Video Of Stone-pelting, Clash Emerges | Watch

As Jahangirpuri continues to be the talking point, Republic accessed an unedited 250-second video of the violence that erupted during the Shobha Yatra on April 16. The video shows the series of events leading up to the clashes. The camera shows the procession moving with the idol of Hanuman, followed by the tricolor and as they take a turn, from behind, a crowd of hundred came running with stones in their hands, to attack. Some of them were even seen carrying guns.

Post the incident, which was the first communal flare-up in Delhi since the February 2020 riots, there was heavy police deployment and flag marches were also being carried out along with foot and motorcycle patrol to ensure that no further untoward incident takes place. An FIR was filed at the Jahangirpuri Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 307, 323, 332, 353, 427, and 436 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is presently probing the case. Over 25 people have been arrested, against five of whom NSA has been imposed. The team is accessing scientific evidence, including CCTV footage to further track the people involved in the matter.

Demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

However, minutes after it commenced, the Supreme Court put a stay on the drive, acting on the plea of Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave. Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave alleged that the drive was preponed owing to the apprehension of the aggrieved parties mentioning the matter before the apex court.