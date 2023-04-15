From Discussion To Dinner Table: PM Modi Champions 'mass Movement' To Fight Climate Change

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of behavioural change that must start at every home, in tackling climate change during a speech on Friday. He stated that when an idea moves from a discussion table to a dinner table, it becomes a "mass movement".

Addressing virtually at a LiFE initiative titled ‘How Behavioral Change can Tackle Climate Change’ at the World Bank, PM Modi said, "Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone, it has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and every individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed."

Speaking on the importance of people's participation in the fight against climate change, the PM said, "Mission LiFE is about democratizing the battle against climate change. Then people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, and there will be a very positive impact on the environment."

Great to hear from @NarendraModi today on India’s LiFE initiative focusing on the relationship between communities & their environment.



Adequate pricing policies & institutions combined with the right incentives can alter deeply entrenched habits & help protect the environment. pic.twitter.com/rGrRRXMfXQ — David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) April 14, 2023

Notably, at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26), PM Narendra Modi announced Mission LiFE, to bring individual behaviours to the forefront of the global climate action narrative.

PM Modi lauds efforts of Indians

The Prime Minister hailed the efforts of the people of India, citing the examples of behavioural change that have a positive impact. "The people of India have done a lot in the last few years. People, even efforts to improve the sex ratio in many parts of India," PM Modi said.

He also highlighted the efforts of the people in bringing about changes in the country's waste management and energy use patterns. He stated that citizens have been leading massive cleanliness drives, picking up litter from public places, including beaches and roads.

The PM also praised citizens' cautious use of energy and the switch to LED bulbs, which has contributed to India's progress in regulating its consumption patterns. These steps not only lead to a cleaner and healthier environment but are also a significant step towards sustainable development, the PM stated.

"These efforts will save over 22 billion units of energy. Save 9 trillion litres of water reduce waste by 375 million tonnes recycle almost 1 million tons of E-waste and generate around $170 million of additional cost saving by 2030. Or it will help us reduce the wastage of 15 billion tonnes of food," he added.

During a panel discussion that followed the PM's speech, India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to addressing the issue of Climate Change. She highlighted the efforts and initiatives that the administration has put in place so far to combat this global issue.

(With inputs from ANI)