From Dis'Qualified MP To Member Of Parliament: Rahul Gandhi Changes X Bio

Moments after the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked the suspension and restored Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, the Congress scion changed his X bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP.' to 'Member of Parliament.' A wave of joy was triggered among the Congress workers after Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP after relief from Supreme Court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi's X bio now reads, "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi. Member of the Indian National Congress. Member of Parliament."

Image: Screengrab of Rahul Gandhi's official Twitter handle.

Modi surname defamation case

Rahul was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 23, after a Gujarat sessions court convicted him in the defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. Under the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India and Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

After a massive setback from the Gujarat High Court which upheld the session court's order of conviction, Rahul Gandhi received major relief from the Supreme Court on August 4. The apex court stayed his conviction in the 2019 defamation case and noted that the trial judge of a Surat court had not provided sufficient reasons for imposing the maximum sentence of two years.

The Congress leader is expected to arrive in the Lok Sabha ahead of the no-confidence motion debate against the ruling NDA government. Along with this, the Congress scion will also likely walk back to his official bungalow in the national capital. He vacated the residence on April 22, a month after his conviction and disqualification as a Lok Sabha member.