From Emotional Request To Message For Kejriwal, Here's What Sisodia Said In His Speech

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, February 26, organised a mega show of strength in the national capital to show its support to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Excise policy case. Addressing the AAP workers and his supporters ahead of the questioning, Sisodia said that the Central government is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. He also went emotional while talking about his wife.

Addressing the AAP workers, the Delhi DyCM said, "It’s a challenging time. Today, the CBI called me for questioning. We are the followers of Bhagat Singh. He climbed the gallows for the country. So to go to jail 1-2 times for false allegations is a small thing... Today when they send me to jail for false allegations, I want to say to everyone that In my life, I have worked with honesty and hard work. With this and the love of the people, I have reached here."

Sisodia goes emotional

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia spoke about the "ups and downs" that came in his life and said that his wife supported him throughout all phases.

"There were many ups and downs in life. In all these ups and down, my wife always stood by me. She supported me. When I will be going to jail, I should tell you this. When I used to work at a TV channel, I got good promotions and good salaries. Life was going well. But I left everything and joined Arvind Kejriwal Ji and started working with him in the slums. At that time, my wife supported me the most," he said.

"Today when they send me to jail, my wife will be at home alone. I am saying this because I have one son who is studying at university. She is not well," Sisodia said emotionally, requesting his supporter to take care of his family.

Sisodia's message to Delhi children

In his message to Delhi students, the AAP leader who is also the Education Minister, said, "I want to say this to the children that if your Education Minister, your ‘Manish Chacha’ goes to jail, don’t think there will be some holidays. There won’t be holidays. I want to the children: Work hard, study hard and don’t harass your parents."

"Even if I go to jail, I will get all information on whether children are studying or not. So, if there I get to know about children becoming irresponsible over studies, I will give up on eating food... I know that you (children) don't want to upset me," Sisodia added.

Message to Arvind Kejriwal & AAP workers

The DyCM said, "Arvind Kejriwal Ji has given a lot of love to me. Arvind Ji, you keep going on. You have to serve the country. It is possible that I have to stay 8-10 months in jail, but you have to serve the country. We all are proud of you."

"We are not afraid of these jails. Why they are sending me to jail? They are doing this because they are scared of Arvind Kejriwal. Today, Narendra Modi ji is not scared of Rahul Gandhi ji, but he is scared of Arvind Kejriwal Ji, AAP and its workers... May cases will be filed against me... Only AAP can end BJP. Don’t get upset when I will go to jail. Be proud of it," Sisodia said addressing the reporters.