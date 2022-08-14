From Fighting For Freedom To Shining In Every Field, How Indian Women Broke Stereotypes

In the last 75 years of Independence, India has come a long way, both socially and economically. The women of this country, who had an immense contribution in our freedom struggle, are achieving great heights today in every field. Strong women like Rani Lakshmibai, Udaa Devi, Sarojini Naidu and several others led the Indian Independence movement for nearly 200 years. Many reformers like Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Jyotirao Phule had also fought for the betterment of women in our society. Today, women are proving themselves everywhere, be it politics, sports, entertainment, business, etc.

The Central Government has started several schemes to uplift the women of the country, like - Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme, One Stop Centre Scheme, Women Helpline Scheme, UJJAWALA, Working Women Hostel, SWADHAR Greh (A Scheme for Women in Difficult Circumstances), NARI SHAKTI PURASKAR, Mahila police Volunteers, Mahila Shakti Kendras (MSK), and NIRBHAYA.

We, the Indians, refer to our country as Bharata Mata (Mother India), therefore, a nation which itself is a mother, a woman, a nurturer, how can her daughters not be the most important part of it? Here are some examples of daughters of India making history.

Politics & Government

As far as politics is concerned, women have held several senior official positions in the Indian government, including that of the President of India, the Prime Minister of India, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and so on. One recent big example is Droupadi Murmu, who recently became the first President from the tribal community, and the second female President.

In 1966, Indira Gandhi became the first woman Prime Minister of India. On July 25, 2007, Pratibha Patil became the first female President of India. In 2009, Meira Kumar became the first female Speaker of Lok Sabha.

In 2014, a record seven female ministers were appointed in the PM Modi ministry, of whom six held Cabinet ranks, the highest number of female Cabinet ministers in any Indian government in history. Ministries such as Defence and External Affairs were being held by Women Ministers.

Law enforcement & Forces

In 1972, Kiran Bedi became the first female Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer and was the only woman in a batch of 80 IPS Officers. In 1992, Asha Sinha became the First Woman Commandant in the Paramilitary forces of India. Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya became the first Lady Director General of Police of a State in India when she was appointed DGP of Uttarakhand Police. In 2018, IPS Archana Ramasundram became the first Woman to become the Director General of Police of a Paramilitary Force as DG, Sashastra Seema Bal. In March 2018, Delhi Police announced that it would begin to induct women into its SWAT team.

In 2020, the Supreme Court of India said that women officers in the Indian Army can get command positions at par with male officers. The SC also said that permanent commission to all women officers should be made available regardless of their years of service.

Crime against women

As women are soaring to greater heights in every aspect of life, there are still several things that need improvement in our country, one major factor being safety and security of women. Some of the most common crimes against women in India are rape, acid attacks, dowry killings, honour killings, and trafficking. Earlier, Thomson Reuters Foundation had ranked India as the fourth most dangerous place in the world for women. Decades ago, several crimes against women were not reported to police due to the social stigma attached to rape and molestation. Official statistics now show a major increase in the number of reported crimes against women.

Since 1980, hundreds of women activists have fought for marital rape to be declared unlawful, but the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 still maintains the marital exemption by stating in its exception clause under Section 375.

Image: PTI