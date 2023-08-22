From FIR To Arrest Of Govt Official Accused Of Raping Minor: Timeline Of Delhi Rape Case

Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the Delhi government's women and child development department was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter, repeatedly over a five-month period from October 2020 to February 2021. Over the span of several months, the minor was impregnated by the accused and his wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. Although the case was registered on August 13, it took the Delhi government and police over 10 days to take action.

Here's the timeline of the Delhi Rape Case:-