Last Updated:

From FIR To Arrest Of Govt Official Accused Of Raping Minor: Timeline Of Delhi Rape Case

A senior official from Delhi govt's Women & Child Development department was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl multiple times. Here's the timeline.

General News
 
| Written By
Astha Singh
Delhi rape

From FIR to arrest of Govt official accused of raping minor | Timeline of Delhi Rape Case | Image: Twitter


Premoday Khakha -- a deputy director in the Delhi government's women and child development department was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter, repeatedly over a five-month period from October 2020 to February 2021. Over the span of several months, the minor was impregnated by the accused and his wife allegedly gave the girl medicine to terminate her pregnancy. Although the case was registered on August 13, it took the Delhi government and police over 10 days to take action.

Here's the timeline of the Delhi Rape Case:- 

  • The survivor girl is a student of Class 12 as she started living with the accused Premoday Khakha and his family in the Burari locality after her father’s death on October 1, 2020.  
  • The accused allegedly began sexually harassing, physically molesting, and repeatedly raping the girl in 2020 at the time when she was 14 years old and it continued till February 2021.
  • These actions led to the victim's pregnancy after which the accused's wife threatened the victim and forced her into undergoing an abortion. 
  • In August 2023, now the 17-year-old survivor living in a state of heightened stress suffered an anxiety attack after which her mother admitted her to St. Stephens’ Hospital for medical intervention. While undergoing counselling session, the minor opened up to the doctors, counsellors and narrated the whole incident after which the police was informed.
  • On August 13, a case was registered at the Burari police station against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code Sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian, or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act. However, no arrest was made.
  • As the incident sparked nationwide outrage on August 21, the Delhi police arrived at the residence of the rape-accused in Burari. The Delhi official along with his wife was later detained and interrogated.
  • Following this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of a senior government official with immediate effect and sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.
  • The suspended officer of the Delhi government's women and child development department - accused of raping a minor and his wife were arrested, confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. 
  • BJP revealed two appointment letters of the accused Delhi officer from the years 2022 and 2023 alleging that Khakha was handpicked by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). 
  • The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal sat on a dharna at a hospital on Monday, claiming that she was stopped from meeting the minor girl who was allegedly raped by a Delhi government official. She alleged that the hospital authorities did not allow her to meet the survivor.
  • Swati Maliwal sent a notice to the Delhi Police and the city government's women and child development and services departments, seeking action in the matter. The commission further sought details of complaints made against the officer in the past and action taken in that connection. The Delhi Police and the city government have been directed to provide their reports by Wednesday, August 23.
  • NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo slammed DCW Chief Swati Maliwal and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged rape of a minor girl by a Delhi government official. Kanoongo lashed out at Maliwal accusing her of attempting to gain limelight in the backdrop of a shameful act. Not only this, he questioned Arvind Kejriwal for remaining silent for more than a week, even after registering FIR in the matter. He even claimed that the incident could be a clear case of trafficking and not an ordinary case. 
READ | Plea in Delhi HC seeks FIR against Rahul Gandhi for revealing Delhi rape victim's kin
READ | NCPCR writes to FB, Instagram over Rahul's post revealing Delhi rape victim's kin identity
READ | Delhi rape case: Maliwal attacks NCW, asks 'does it do anything except spreading lies?'
READ | Delhi rape case: 'Girl's condition stable, accused nabbed from Haryana', says DCP Chauhan
First Published:
COMMENT