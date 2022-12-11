Last Updated:

From Hospital, YS Sharmila Vows To Continue Fight Against KCR Regime; 'Won’t Bow Down'

In her statement, Sharmila accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of using all means and machinery to' trouble her and obstruct her'. 

Sudeshna Singh
YS Sharmila

YSR Telangana Party leader YS Sharmila released a video statement for the people of Telangana from Apollo Hospitals, where she was admitted after having been shifted from her fast-into-death stage, on Saturday. In her statement, Sharmila accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of using all means and machinery to' trouble her and obstruct her'. 

YS Sharmila issues video statement from the hospital 

“KCR has abused the machinery, and despite the court order has rejected my pleas to continue my padayatra, showing contempt against the court directive, and brutally imposing curfews, gag orders, and barricading my house during my satyagraha. My party activists and supporters were ruthlessly arrested and detained," Sharmila said. 

The YSRTP chief added, "KCR can try a hundred ways to cage me and push me to the wall, but I won’t be cowed down or bow down. I thank all my party leaders and supporters for standing with me in this challenging hour and fighting against this tyrannical government. Our objective and mission is to be with the people and fight harder to establish YSR mark rule that is marked by welfare and equitable development."

YS Sharmila's indefinite hunger strike

YS Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the party headquarters on Friday, in protest against the denial of permission for her 'padayatra'. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police forced media personnel, party leaders, and cadres, to move away from the location and foiled Sharmila's fast before she was shifted to the hospital at around 1.00 AM today. The leader had not even consumed water, which resulted in her health condition deteriorating rapidly. 

Doctors, who were monitoring her health, stated that Sharmila's blood pressure and glucose levels had fallen to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to pose danger to her kidneys. 

