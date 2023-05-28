From Indian Symbols To Pendulum Clock, Stunning New Features Of New Parliament Revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28, inaugurated the new Parliament building and installed the historic and sacred golden sceptre ‘Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair. The new complex is much bigger and finer with stunning features when compared to the old Parliament building. Triangular in shape, the new Parliament building which replaced the old circular structure lies just opposite to the 90-year-old complex that housed both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Here are the stunning new features of the new Parliament:

Indian Symbols: The new Parliament building has six entrances which are built in accordance with the nature and Indian tradition. The presence of symbols like Elephants, Swans, Shardool (Tiger; Lion), Horses, etc at the entrances represents Indian culture's tribute to land, water and sky.

Lok Sabha: The new and enormously-built Lok Sabha Chamber is designed in the likeness of India's National Bird, the Peacock. The new Lower House of Parliament is twice in size in comparison to that of the old house.

Big paintings of National Bird, Peacock, on walls of the new Lok Sabha Chamber.

The floor of the new Lok Sabha Chamber has the design of Peacock feathers.

Rajya Sabha: While Rajya Sabha Chamber is inspired by the National Flower, the Lotus, and is 1.5 times bigger than the existing Upper House.

Arrangement for general public: The design of the new Parliament reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and therefore, a special sitting arrangement has been made for the general public as well in the new building.

Use of High-tech equipments: Every chair of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is equipped with high-tech equipments. Apart from this, in view of the country’s diverse cultures, the members can now listen and view the proceedings of the Chambers in various languages. The members of both the Houses have also been given the facility of biometrics. The new Parliament is built in such a way that paperless activities can take place without any hindrance.

Constitution Hall: In addition to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a Constitution Hall has also been built for the purpose of showcasing India's democratic heritage. This has been built to facilitate the citizens of the country to know more about the Indian Constitution. A digital copy of the country’s Constitution has also been kept in the Constitution Hall of Parliament.

Digital copy of the Indian Constitution kept in the Constitution Hall of new Paliament building.

Pendulum Clock: The most interesting feature of the Constitution Hall is the “Pendulum Clock”. The sun rays will fall on the Pendulum Clock through the triangular space built on the roof.

Contribution of different states: Apart from this, almost every state of the country has contributed in building India’s ‘Temple of Democracy’.