Latest News: From India's Landmark COVID Recovery To Jaya Saha’s Drug Chats; Top Stories

Rajya Sabha Cracks Down On 8 'unruly' MPs

Taking stricter action on the 'unruly behaviour' of the 8 Rajya Sabha MPs, the Upper House suspended the MPs for the remainder of the monsoon session. The MPs - Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain - were already suspended for a week after they created ruckus in the House during the Farm Bills' debate. The Parliament is likely to be curtailed by mid next week over Coronavirus spread amongst MPs.

Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Govt Files Petition In SC Seeking Vacation Of Stay Order

The Maharashtra government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking a vacation of its stay order on the Maratha reservation. This comes after the apex court had passed an interim order staying the use of the Maratha quota and referred the matter to a larger bench. However, following its order, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had assured that his administration would not backtrack from ensuring justice for the Maratha community.

The Chief Minister had maintained that this was everyone's fight and asserted that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence on the Maharashtra government's future course of action.

Jaya Saha’s Chats With Actress ‘S’, ‘N’ Talking ‘CBD Oil’ And ‘MD’ Accessed

Rhea Chakraborty's talent manager Jaya Saha is under the NCB scanner and was called for questioning on Monday about the agency's probe into the Bollywood drugs angle. After Jaya Saha's name surfaced in some text messages with Rhea, Republic TV accesses more chats of Saha with Bollywood celebrities showing discussion on drugs and banned substances.

After accessing chats of top Bollywood actresses 'D' and 'K', the new chats that have come forward show a conversation between actress 'S' and Jaya Saha, and a third one with 'N'.

Payal Ghosh To File Complaint Against Director Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said that she will file an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station on Monday evening. Ghosh also said that her advocate Nitin Satpute will be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

Director Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh, on Monday once again denied the allegations against him and said he intends to pursue remedies in law to the fullest extent.

India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Crosses Landmark 80%

In a major development amid the Coronavirus crisis, India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national recovery rate. India on Sunday registered over 90,000 recoveries for the third successive day, the highest in the world.

Meanwhile, at least 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882 with the infection claiming 1,130 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

