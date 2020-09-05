Latest News: From IPL 2020 Schedule To Details Of Raid At Rhea's Home; Top Stories Here

Here are the top stories this Saturday evening -

'Modi govt working on one product one district plan for states': Piyush Goyal

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is working with states on a 'One Product One District' programme, and will soon be unveiling a programme where every district in the country will be focussing its energies on the outreach of their own products of excellence, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The OPOD scheme had been adopted by many states like Uttar Pradesh where each district gets to build clusters for producing a particular manufactured good and are given special incentives, to decentralise industrial development. Goyal said the Centre is confident of adding manufacturing output worth at least Rs 20 lakh crore in the next five years.

Read the full story here -

Centre exhorts Maharashtra, Andhra, Karnataka to ensure mortality rate below 1%

The Centre has exhorted Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to focus on undertaking aggressive measures to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and to ensure that the mortality is kept below 1%. Andhra Pradesh has so far reported 4,276 deaths, Karnataka and Maharashtra 6,170 and 25,964 deaths respectively.

In a statement on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said States have been advised to proactively ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels.

Read the full story here -

NCB gives details of seizures from raids at Rhea's

The Narcotics Control Bureau maintained silence on issuing summons to Rhea Chakraborty after arresting her brother Showik. The agency informed that technical gadgets and diaries were seized during the raids at their residence on Friday. The NCB also avoided answer on there being a ‘bigger nexus’ and ‘deep-rooted’ links that allegedly involve Bollywood stars.

When asked about details of Rhea being summoned, amid information that she is likely to make an appearance on Sunday, NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra replied, “Not in a position to disclose what’s happening tomorrow. What has been happened till now, that we are open to brief media and that already sir has briefed.”

Read the full story here -

IPL 2020 schedule to be announced on Sunday

With just two weeks remaining for the 13th edition of the IPL to kickstart, Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the schedule for this season will be released on Sunday. The confirmation comes amid growing speculations around the release date of the IPL 2020 schedule which was expected to be announced on Friday. The cash-rich tournament is all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the full story here -

Rekha Sharma urges Maha DGP to provide security to Kangana Ranaut

On Saturday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma hit out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for abusing and threatening Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. This comes at the backdrop of the war-of-words between Shiv Sena and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'.

Taking to Twitter, the NCW chairperson shared a video where the Senior Sena leader in an interview used a derogatory term for Kangana.

Read the full story here -