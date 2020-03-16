Coronavirus: From Advisories To Imposition Of Sec-144, Little Being Left To Chance In J&K

From issuing advisories to the foreigners to postpone their visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine, to the imposition of section 144 in various districts, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the spread of the deadly COVID-19 is contained.

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that in Jammu and Kashmir a total of three people have tested positive for COVID-19 whereas the number of positive cases across the country has gone to 114. As a precautionary measure the administration has, in various districts across Jammu and Kashmir, imposed section 144 prohibiting the gathering of four or more than four people, this has been done to ensure that there is no community spread of the disease.

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board issues advisory

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has also issued an advisory telling the foreigners and the people who had recently been to a foreign country to not visit the cave shrine for the next 28 days. “This is not a ban, but we have issued an advisory for the foreigners and the people who recently have been to a foreign country, not to visit Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine for the next 28 days. This is done as a precautionary measure to ensure that the disease does not spread here”, Ramesh Kumar, Chief executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine told Republic World.

The Jammu and Kashmir government today informed that 176 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 2478 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance while as 2095 persons are under home quarantine. Persons who are in hospital quarantine stand at 29 and 178 persons are under home surveillance.

Further, the Bulletin said that 106 samples have been sent for testing, of which 98 tested as negative and only two cases have tested positive, so far while as reports of six cases are awaited till March 16, 2020. According to the media bulletin, the person who has returned from novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) affected countries or have been in contact with a person suspected/confirmed with COVID-19 disease, should stay at home and isolate himself from family members for 14 days.

While shopping Malls, cinema halls and other educational institutions across Jammu region have been closed till March 31, the authorities say that the next course of action would be taken only after the situation is reviewed again. As a precautionary measures, all the hotels in the famous tourist resort of the Patnitop area of Udhampur district have been asked to remain shut till March 31.

Image Credits: PTI