From J&K, Poonch Press Club Stands In Support Of Arnab Goswami; Questions MVA Govt

Coming out in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over his illegal arrest by the Maharashtra Police, the members of the Poonch Press Club stood in solidarity on Friday. While protesting in a peaceful manner, a member of the club said, "We are doing this to protest against the Maharashtra Government which is suppressing the voice of the media. Arnab has always spoken in favour of the nation and the truth and still, he was picked up from his home in a horrific manner."

'Release Arnab Goswami immediately'

They asked Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray whether he 'likes' Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who are known for giving "anti-national" comments but no action is taken against them. "We demand Arnab's immediate release or else the media nationwide will go on a protest. We condemn the steps taken by the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government. They are killing the fourth pillar of democracy," the members said.

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was physically assaulted and arrested by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that had then been closed and now 'reopened' by the police. A court in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district remanded Arnab Goswami in judicial custody for 14 days and rejected the police custody demanded by the cops.

Bombay HC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea against arrest

The Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Friday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

