On Monday, Republic TV accessed two tapes- one from Jammu and Punjab each wherein seers are seen exhorting people from certain communities to take up arms. For instance, Hindu seer Dinesh Bharti made a provocative remark while speaking at a condolence ceremony at Doda a day earlier. Amid the rising number of targeted killings by terrorists, Bharti contended that every Hindu family should stock 10 weapons in their house. To justify his appeal, he asserted that many Village Defence Committees have trounced terrorists as they are armed.

Hindu seer Dinesh Bharti said, "Hindus, there should be not one but 10 weapons in our homes. Because of weapons, VDCs have given a befitting response to terrorism along with security forces". As of now, it is unclear whether any action has been taken against him.

Sikh seer stirs row

Similarly, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also stoked a controversy on the Gurgaddi Diwas of Guru Hargobind. Considered the highest temporal seat of the Sikh community, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple complex, Amritsar. Singh who was appointed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee was heard saying in a video message that all youth Sikhs must learn to fight. Citing the current situation without wading into the details, he urged every Sikh to have a licensed modern weapon and contended that it wasn't enough to merely take God's name.

"It is necessary even today for Sikh boys and girls to follow the orders of Guru Hargobind Singh. Take arms training. Learn how to operate a katta, sword, shooting. Every Sikh should have a licensed modern weapon," Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said in the video accessed by Republic TV.

Bajrang Dal's 'weapon training' under scanner

A controversy erupted recently when Bajrang Dal organised a week-long training camp for its members at Sai Shankar Educational Institute in Ponnampete, Kodagu district of Karnataka. SDPI released a number of pictures of the aforesaid camp wherein students were seen training with sharp-edged Trishuls as well as rifles. Speaking to Republic TV, Bajrang Dal's all-India co-convenor Suryanarayan claimed that only air guns were used and pointed out that such camps are being organised for the last two decades.