From Jan 2022 To Aug 2022- List Of Major Flight Mishaps & Snags Involving Indian Planes

A number of Indian civil airlines' aircraft encountered technical difficulties and mishaps in 2022, raising questions about the safety and upkeep of planes. Notably, the frequency of these events has been uncomfortably high in recent months. Here is a list of some of the civil aircraft incidents involving technical glitches and other mishaps in 2022.
List of some aircraft incidents involving technical glitches and other mishaps in 2022:
- 9th February: An Alliance Air ATR flight flew off without the cowling cover on the engine from Mumbai airport but fortunately safely landed at the Bhuj Airport.
- 17th February: A Vistara flight UK-697 en route to Amritsar made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport morning after developing a certain technical snag in the aircraft.
- 28th March: During the aircraft's pushback, a SpiceJet flight SG 160 with passengers on board collided with an electric pole at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.
- 2nd April: A Kolkata-bound IndiGo ATR flight 6E-7562 with 62 passengers on board was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off.
- 14th April: A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight but the cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher.
- 28th April: A Srinagar-Jammu flight of the Tata group-run Air India was delayed by approximately two hours after a rat was sighted on board the aircraft
- 1st May: At least 12 passengers suffered injuries when a SpiceJet SG-945 aircraft flying from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent.
- 3rd May: After the engine of the Durgapur-bound SpiceJet Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA which was operating as SG-331developed some engine issues, the flight had to come back mid-way.
- 19th June: A Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan airport in Patna after catching fire. The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.
- 19th June: A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet Q400 aircraft had to return to Delhi after issues were observed in Cabin pressure.
- 19th June: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight (6E 6394) from Guwahati returned to Guwahati airport due to a suspected bird hit after the takeoff.
- 25th June: A SpiceJet flight SG-3724 flying from Bihar's Patna to Guhawati, Assam was forced to return to the bay after the take-off as the fuselage door warning light was illuminated.
- 5th July: A Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet SG-11 aircraft was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi after developing a technical fault.
- 5th July: A SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after the take-off that its weather radar was not working.
- 5th July: A Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight landed and then one of its engines was turned off after it developed a technical snag
- 6th July: Smoke was reported in the cabin of the Raipur-India IndiGo A320Neo aircraft soon after the flight landed.
- 15th July: A Gujarat-bound Indigo flight was diverted safely to Jaipur as a precautionary measure due to a technical snag in the aircraft.
- 17th July: An IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft.
- 17th July: An Air India Express VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 en route to Dubai from Calicut was diverted to Muscat in Oman after a "burning smell" was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the plane.
- 20th July: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air.
- 21st July: Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight was diverted to Mumbai after the pilot-in-command reported a loss in cabin pressure.
- 28th July: A SpiceJet aircraft heading to Kandla in Gujarat safely aborted take-off on the Mumbai airport's runway as the caution alert lit up.
- 28th July: IndiGo's Kolkata-bound flight skidded while taxing for take-off in Assam's Jorhat.
- 4th August: A Go First flight heading from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted back to Ahmedabad after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.
- 5th August: A Vistara flight heading to Mumbai returned to Varanasi after it suffered a bird hit.
- 29th August: A Bengaluru-bound Indigo flight (6E691) was diverted to Chennai Airport due to inclement weather conditions.