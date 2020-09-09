Latest News: From Kangana Slamming The Maha Govt To Trials Of Sputnik V; Top Stories Here

Here are the headlines this Wednesday evening -

Kangana Ranaut Roars Back At Maha Govt After Reaching Mumbai

Maharashtra Government versus Kangana Ranaut's war intensified as the Queen actor on Wednesday released her first response after reaching Mumbai by sharing a video on Twitter after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her property. Attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directly, Kangana said, "Today you have demolished my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished."

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets BMC Officials

Amid dramatic faceoff between the Maharashtra government and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, sources have told Republic that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is meeting officials including BMC Commissioner at his official residence in Mumbai. The fast-spreading Coronavirus outbreak as well as the action taken by BMC at Kangana Ranaut's office earlier in the day are among issues likely to be discussed.

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours.

India, France, Australia Hold 1st Trilateral Dialogue

India, Australia, and France on Wednesday held talks for the first time under a trilateral framework with focus on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing increasing Chinese military assertiveness. The virtual meeting was co-chaired by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, secretary-general in French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs François Delattre, and secretary in the Australian department of foreign affairs Frances Adamson.

Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine To Start Today

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on September 8 announced the beginning of Phase 3 clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute, state-run media Interfax report confirmed. Phase 3 of the coronavirus vaccine's clinical trials will begin today, September 9, Murashko said at a live-streamed annual press conference, hosted by the Cardiology National Medical Research Center. Further, he added that the volunteers participating in the clinical trials will be monitored via a special application. Trials of Russia’s Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine will begin in as many as 5 countries including India.

SC Stays Maratha Quota For Govt Jobs, College Admissions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an interim order staying the use of Maratha quota for reservations in government jobs and college admissions in 2020-21. While passing the interim order, the top court also said that a larger bench will determine the validity of the Maratha quota. The Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, will take a call on the constitution of the larger bench, the court said in response to petitions that challenged the law, arguing that the total quota now exceeds the 50% cap set by the apex court.

