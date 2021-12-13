From Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration To Ganga Aarti; PM Modi's Visit IN PICTURES

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dip in Maa Ganga and offered Ardhaya to Suryadev before the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
PM Modi greets the labourers working in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by showering them with flowers.
PM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to all the workers who shed sweat in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.
After inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Narendra Modi started his address with the chant of 'Har Har Mahadev'.
PM Narendra Modi has lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.
PM Modi offers prayers in front of the statue of Mother India established in Kashi Vishwanath Dham.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a replica of Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the Prime Minister