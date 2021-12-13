Last Updated:

From Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration To Ganga Aarti; PM Modi's Visit IN PICTURES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, offered prayers at the temple and inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Vidyashree S
PM Modi & CM Yogi
1/21
@myogiadityanath/ Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi.

PM Modi at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi
2/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

PM Modi offers prayers at Shri Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi. 

PM Modi at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi
3/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

PM Modi greeted by temple priests at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Kashi. 

PM Modi
4/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dip in Maa Ganga and offered Ardhaya to Suryadev before the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. 

PM Modi
5/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

PM Modi headed to Kashi Temple, to perform Archana-Abhishek at the feet of Baba Vishwanath.

PM Modi
6/21
@DDNEWS/TWIITER

PM Modi planted a sapling on the premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. 

Kashi Vishwanath Temple
7/21
@ANI/TWITTER

Kashi Vishwanath Temple was decorated for PM Modi's visit.

Varanasi
8/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

Artists welcomed the Prime Minister to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

PM Modi
9/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

PM Modi
10/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

PM Modi greets the labourers working in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by showering them with flowers.

PM Modi
11/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

PM Narendra Modi expresses gratitude to all the workers who shed sweat in the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

PM Modi
12/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

Saints in Kashi
13/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

A large number of saints from across the country attend the inaugural ceremony.

PM Modi
14/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

After inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, PM Narendra Modi started his address with the chant of 'Har Har Mahadev'.

PM Modi
15/21
@ANI/Twitter

PM Narendra Modi has lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

PM Modi
16/21
@narendramodi/ Twitter

PM Modi offers prayers in front of the statue of Mother India established in Kashi Vishwanath Dham. 

PM Modi
17/21
@narendramodi/ Twitter

Narendra Modi offers flowers to the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kashi

PM Modi & CM Yogi
18/21
PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a replica of Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the Prime Minister

PM Modi
19/21
@ANI/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boards Vivekanand Cruise at Ravidas Ghat in Varanasi

PM Modi
20/21
@BJP4India/ Twitter

PM Modi attends Ganga Aarti from Vivekananda Cruise

Kashi
21/21
@DDNEWSLIVE/TWITTER

Shiv Deepotsav celebrated at Kashi. 

