From Kashmir To The North-East To Angola: All About India's New CDS Lt Gen Anil Chauhan

The government on September 28 appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will also serve as the Secretary to the government of India, Department of Military Affairs.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan, who has been decorated with PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM has significant experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East India. In a career spanning over 40 years, he has held several command, staff and instrumental appointments.

He was commissioned into the Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. Born on 18th May 1961, he is an alumnus of National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla, Pune and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Operations in North - East India and J&K

In the Northern command, as Major General, Chauhan had commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector. He also commanded a corps in the North-East, as a Major General.

Subsequently, he assumed the responsibility of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019 and continued in the position until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

Continued to serve the country, post-retirement

In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations (DGMO). Earlier, he also served in the United Nations Mission to Angola.

Post super-annuating from the Indian Army on 31 May 2021, he continued to serve the country by contributing to national security and strategic matters.

Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) for his distinguished and illustrious service in the Army.

