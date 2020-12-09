From Kejriwal's Re-election To Bihar Cliffhanger: Here Are 2020's 5 Key Electoral Battles

As a vibrant democracy, India revels in elections irrespective of whether they are held at the national or the local level. With 2020 coming to a close, it is fitting to look back at some of the key polls that shaped the political narrative. Though only two Assembly elections were scheduled this year, the voter had a unique experience especially in the latter half of the year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. While BJP continued to make substantive electoral gains in 2020, it is pertinent to note that the opposition too posed a tough challenge on multiple occasions.

Here are some of the exciting elections of 2020:

Delhi Assembly election- February

Since the announcement of the Delhi Assembly polls, the national capital witnessed a high-octane campaign mainly by BJP and AAP. Right at the outset, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made it clear that his party would focus on issues such as clean water, education, and health. He asserted that AAP would not indulge in negative campaigning. On the other hand, BJP refrained from naming any CM candidate. In the last few days prior to the voting, BJP leaders sought to highlight AAP’s alleged role in instigating the Shaheen Bagh agitation.

AAP fielded sitting MLAs in 46 of the 67 seats it had won in the 2015 polls and gave tickets to 6 new faces including Atishi and Raghav Chadha. While Kejriwal was projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate of AAP, BJP chose to rely on the collective effort of its state and national leadership to win the election. This tactic did not work as BJP secured only 8 seats in comparison to AAP which comfortably won from 62 constituencies with a vote share of 53.57%. Meanwhile, Congress drew a blank just as the 2015 Assembly election.

Manipur Rajya Sabha election- June

The election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur assumed significance amid the resignation of 3 BJP MLAs and the withdrawal of support by 6 other coalition legislators. In the scenario of a floor test, the N Biren Singh-led government would have found it tough to muster the support of enough number of MLAs. However, BJP got a huge boost of confidence after its candidate Leisamba Sanajaoba- the titular king of Manipur secured 28 votes as against 24 votes received by Congress' nominee T Mangibabu, thus winning the RS poll on June 19.

As per sources, two Congress MLAs cross-voted. Moreover, TMC MLA T Robindro Singh and 4 out of the 7 Congress MLAs who had defected to the BJP were disqualified by the Speaker and hence, could not participate in the voting. It is pertinent to note that the aforesaid 5 MLAs had agreed to support the Congress party. 3 other Congress-turned BJP legislators were allowed to cast their votes. The Independent MLA Ashab Uddin abstained from voting, thus lending another blow to Congress. Thus, Sanajaoba got the support of 21 BJP MLAs, 4 NPF MLAs, one LJP MLA, and 2 Congress MLAs while his rival was backed by 20 Congress MLAs and 4 NPP MLAs. Subsequently, Congress could never regain the momentum and the Manipur government won the confidence motion in August.

Madhya Pradesh bypolls- November

In March, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh could not survive after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation followed by 22 party MLAs putting in their papers. After BJP formed the government in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Chouhan's Cabinet. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away.

BJP required to win only 8 out of the 28 bypolls to secure a majority of its own and ensure the survival of its government. By-election was held in the following constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. In the end, BJP won 19 seats as against that of Congress' 9. Additionally, 15 out of the 22 ex-Congress rebels who had been given tickets by BJP emerged victorious. However, Dabra candidate Imarti Devi who was called "item" by Kamal Nath faced defeat. Thus, BJP's strength in the 230-member state Assembly increased to 126 in contrast to 96 MLAs of Congress.

Bihar Assembly election-November

The Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, Congress, CPI(M-L), CPI, and CPM was perceived as the principal challenger to the ruling NDA alliance consisting of BJP, JD(U), VIP, and HAM(S). Some of the other alliances in the fray included the 'Progressive Democratic Alliance' who has projected Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav as the CM face and the 'United Democratic Secular Alliance' with former Upendra Kushwaha as the CM candidate. The 2020 election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls.

The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43 and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners. Going solo in this election, LJP could win only one seat with a 5.66% vote share but it spoiled JD(U)'s chances of potentially winning in 32 constituencies.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls- December

On December 4, the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 55 seats, a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls. In contrast, BJP won 48 wards, which is 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election.

Most importantly, the highlight of this election was that BJP surpassed AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party in the GHMC. AIMIM won the same number of wards (44) as the 2016 GHMC polls with a superior strike rate. On the other hand, the electoral woes for Congress continued after its candidates secured a victory from only two wards, the same as last time. On the back of the victory in 4 parliamentary constituencies and the Dubbak by-poll, BJP's performance implies that it has made serious inroads in Telangana.

