From Lalit Modi To Mallya, Fugitives' Plight Post Change In Guard In UK? Embassy Answers

After Liz Truss' election, Boris Johnson left Downing Street, for the final time as British Prime Minister to tender his resignation on Tuesday. Of the number of topics that Johnson touched on during his time in the premier post, was that of extraditions of fugitives sheltered in the United Kingdom. The High Commission of the United Kingdom in New Delhi said that Johnson has made it amply clear that the country does not want to be a 'safe haven for fugitives from other countries'.

Keeping silent on the change of guard in the country, the British High Commissioner said, "Government in a way has done all that it can do and did that several years ago. These are now matters for the courts and not of government."

India's fugitives in the UK

The list of India's fugitives seeking shelter in the UK is nothing but long. From Raymond Varley to Vijay Mallya, here's a list of a few of India's fugitives in the UK:-

Raymond Varley- Wanted in cases that date back to 1989-91, the CBI charged him on many counts of sexual abuse including sodomy, indecent assault and taking indecent photographs. At least five children had identified Raymond Varley from photographs. He is wanted by India but the UK has denied his extradition in June 2014.

Tiger Hanif- An alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim wanted in India in connection with two bomb blasts in Surat in 1993. India's request for extradition of Hanif, whose full name is Mohammed Hanif Umerji Patel, was turned down by the UK in May 2020.

Nadeem Saifi- Charged with the murder of Gulshan Kumar, music director Nadeem Saifi fled to the UK in 2001 but the London High Court rejected the Indian government’s request for his extradition on the ground that there was no prima facie case against him.

Lalit Modi- The founder and ex-chairman of the highly lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi is wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies on cases of financial irregularities and tax evasion dating back to 2010. The Enforcement Directorate is pursuing the case. The UK has not agreed to extradite Modi.

Vijay Mallya- Mallya is accused of a bank loan default case of over ₹9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines and is presently in the United Kingdom. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on 18 April 2017.

India and the UK signed an extradition treaty in 1992 - a year after liberalisation as mandated by the IMF and World at the behest of Washington DC and London opened Indian markets to their multi-national companies. However, in the years that followed, only one Indian- Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel has been extradited.