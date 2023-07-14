From Launch Into Space To Entry Into Orbit: Chandrayaan-3's Milestones In Pictures

Quick links:
The Chandrayaan-3 mission lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm aboard ISRO's LVM3 rocket.
The 43.5 meters tall rocket is a three-stage launch vehicle that uses solid, liquid and cryogenic propellants in the boosters, core stage and 3rd stage respectively.
The launch began with the ignition of two S200 boosters which continued for 127 seconds to an altitude of around 62 km.
Along with the side boosters, the core stage ignited at 108 seconds into the flight when the rocket was at an altitude of 44 km.
At 195 seconds into the flight, the payload fairing separated at an altitude of 114 km exposing the Chandrayaan spacecraft to space.
The third cryogenic stage of the rocket ignited at 307 seconds after liftoff, drawing cheers for acing this complicated process.
It was at 969 seconds into the flight when Chandrayaan-3 separated from the third stage, beginning its solo journey to the Moon.
After the successful insertion of the Chandrayaan into the intended orbit, Union Minister Jitendra Singh gifted ISRO Chairman S Somanath a miniature model of LVM3.