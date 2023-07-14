Last Updated:

From Launch Into Space To Entry Into Orbit: Chandrayaan-3's Milestones In Pictures

The Chandrayaan-3 mission lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm aboard ISRO's LVM3 rocket. 

Chandrayaan-3
1/9
Image: ISRO

Chandrayaan-3
2/9
Image: ISRO

The 43.5 meters tall rocket is a three-stage launch vehicle that uses solid, liquid and cryogenic propellants in the boosters, core stage and 3rd stage respectively. 

Chandrayaan-3
3/9
Image: ISRO

The launch began with the ignition of two S200 boosters which continued for 127 seconds to an altitude of around 62 km. 

Chandrayaan-3
4/9
Image: ISRO

Along with the side boosters, the core stage ignited at 108 seconds into the flight when the rocket was at an altitude of 44 km. 

Chandrayaan-3
5/9
Image: ISRO

At 195 seconds into the flight, the payload fairing separated at an altitude of 114 km exposing the Chandrayaan spacecraft to space.  

Chandrayaan-3
6/9
Image: ISRO

The third cryogenic stage of the rocket ignited at 307 seconds after liftoff, drawing cheers for acing this complicated process. 

Chandrayaan-3
7/9
Image: ISRO

It was at 969 seconds into the flight when Chandrayaan-3 separated from the third stage, beginning its solo journey to the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3
8/9
Image: ISRO

After the successful insertion of the Chandrayaan into the intended orbit, Union Minister Jitendra Singh gifted ISRO Chairman S Somanath a miniature model of LVM3.

Chandrayaan-3
9/9
Image: ISRO

The ISRO team will now track Chandrayaan-3's journey to the Moon where it is expected to make a soft landing on August 23-24. 

