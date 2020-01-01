The Debate
WATCH: From LoC To Auli, Armed Forces Celebrate The Beginning Of A New Decade

As the world celebrates New Year, Jawans of the Indian Armed Forces also took part in the celebrations. Celebrations took place in Auli, LoC and Chhattisgarh.

As the world celebrates New Year 2020, Jawans of the Indian Armed Forces also took part in the celebrations. The brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, at a height of 14,500 feet, between four to five feet of snow celebrated the arrival of the New Year in their own style. The soldiers were armed and on duty at the Line of Control (LoC) in the temperature of -15 °C. The Jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated the new year in Auli, Uttarakhand with joy and fervour. They danced to folk songs, played the background and greeted each other. Similarly, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans also celebrated New Year in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. 

