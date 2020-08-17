Latest News: From Lockdown Extension In Bihar To Pandit Jasraj's Demise; Top Stories Here

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

Bengaluru Riots: UAPA Slapped On Accused, Prosecutors Appointed For Speedy Trial

Cracking down against those accused in the Bengaluru riots, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, on Monday, stated that his government will approach the Karnataka High Court to recover the costs of damages caused to public and private property from the culprits. He added that stringent action has been initiated against accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act - UAPA Act. He also stated that three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases, while the SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act.

Read full story here -

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj Passes Away

Music Legend, Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. His daughter Durga Jasraj confirmed the news to PTI. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana, with his musical career spanning more than 80 years.

Pandit Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honors including Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990), and Padma Vibhushan (2000).

Read full story here -

COVID-19: Bihar Extends Lockdown Till Sept 6

With an alarming spike of Coronavirus cases in the Bihar, the state government on Monday has decided to extended the lockdown till September 6. This development comes as Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection,

In continuation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, the restrictions imposed issued by this (state) department order dated July 30 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till September 6, read the order.

Read full story here -

Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Reveals 'proceeds Of Crime' Stored On Ex-CMO Secy's Instructions

In a major development in the Kerala gold smuggling probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday has submitted its investigation details in Special court regarding accused Swapna Suresh and ex-principal secretary M Sivashankar. ED stated that Suresh had meetings with Sivasankar when the state machinery was in UAE from October 17, 2018, to October 21, 2018, seeking the assistance of the Indians there for flood relief. Furthermore, ED has claimed that proceeds of the alleged crime were kept in a bank locker by Suresh on instructions of Sivashankar.

Read full story here -

Pompeo Announces Measures To Restrict China's Huawei From Acquiring US Technology

The United States dealt a massive blow to China-based Huawei by expanding the scope of Foreign Direct Product Rule which will prevent Huawei from circumventing US law. State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced that the Commerce Department has added 38 Huawei affiliates to its Entity List which identifies foreign parties prohibited from receiving certain sensitive technologies.

The latest measures are aimed at barring Huawei from alternative chip production and provision of off-the-shelf (OTS) chips produced with tools acquired from the United States.

Read full story here -