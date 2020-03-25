The Debate
From Low Pollution Level To Reduced Traffic, This Is How India Looks Like After Lockdown

General News

The unprecedented coronavirus outbreak has not only led to complete lockdown in India, but it has also helped in slashing pollution levels and reduced traffic.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai |
low pollution

The unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak has not only led to complete lockdown in India, but it has also helped in slashing pollution levels and reduced traffic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the whole country will be put under lockdown for 21 days and during this time, all commercial and private establishments will be shut.

Due to the lockdown, national capital reportedly also breathed the cleanest air this year and it is now expected that staying indoors will lead to pollution levels drastically going down. 

'Pollution-free' 

Photos and videos of deserted roads have flooded various social media platforms. Traffic has been reduced to a minimum in metropolitan cities around the country. Here are some Twitter posts, in which people have appreciated the government’s orders and glad to see empty roads and low pollution level. 

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

READ: BREAKING: PM Modi's Cabinet Applies Social Distancing In First Meet In COVID Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter/catchanimesh) 

READ: Home Ministry To Hold Daily Emergency Meeting On Coronavirus Lockdown By Videoconferencing

READ: "We Will Ensure Nobody Goes Hungry," Assures Delhi CM Kejriwal As India Enters Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
