From Low Pollution Level To Reduced Traffic, This Is How India Looks Like After Lockdown

The unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak has not only led to complete lockdown in India, but it has also helped in slashing pollution levels and reduced traffic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the whole country will be put under lockdown for 21 days and during this time, all commercial and private establishments will be shut.

Due to the lockdown, national capital reportedly also breathed the cleanest air this year and it is now expected that staying indoors will lead to pollution levels drastically going down.

'Pollution-free'

Photos and videos of deserted roads have flooded various social media platforms. Traffic has been reduced to a minimum in metropolitan cities around the country. Here are some Twitter posts, in which people have appreciated the government’s orders and glad to see empty roads and low pollution level.

Clean air, No noise pollution, birds are singing, earth on reset mode. @narendramodi make this monthly ritual and see how Mother Nature reacts. #Surat #JantaCurfewMarch22 pic.twitter.com/JtMCZobzEo — Dr. Siddharth Mehta (@dr_mehta) March 22, 2020

Marin Drive never seen before ! Salute to @narendramodi and Mumbaikar #JanataCurfew to break chain of COVID19 and reduce air and noise pollution at the same time pic.twitter.com/1w98A6XWDW — NBose (@NBose4) March 22, 2020

Pollution Free Delhi 💞💓💞 pic.twitter.com/i2IKfOP3d5 — Anand Bajpai (@addyroyalsgroup) March 24, 2020

After long time, can hear sounds of birds. Kitchen garden. No sound pollution. #21daylockdown #HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/D83hlBBa8Q — jyothirmayee Jandyam (@Jyothirmayee_jn) March 25, 2020

Empty roads in Delhi for the #JantaCurfew at 830AM.



Disclaimer: **I'm only out because I have to be & heading home after** pic.twitter.com/B8vdL3w49N — Priyanka Deo (@priyankadeo) March 22, 2020

deserted roads



so spooky pic.twitter.com/0xsK7sYTE2 — good news doctor 🤰🏻 (@doc_fertile) March 21, 2020

If you’ve ever spent time in Delhi, you’ll know how extraordinary the scenes below are. Here are roads in South Delhi this afternoon during India’s 14-hour #janatacurfew, a harbinger of things to come. /1 pic.twitter.com/zzQHrzCa8X — Joanna Slater (@jslaternyc) March 22, 2020

#AnupamSeeMyCity Cybercity Gurugram. Over a lakh cars cross this stretch daily. Today, one can hear birds chirping with empty roads. pic.twitter.com/hYG5jPiMSp — Samar Verma (@stwtrv) March 22, 2020

(Image credit: Twitter/catchanimesh)

