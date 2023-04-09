From Luxury Cars To Foreign Breed Dogs: A Look At Ateeq Ahmed’s Now Razed Ancestral House

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) began demolishing Mafia turned politician Ateeq Ahmed’s ancestral house on March 1, two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that mafia ko mitti mein mila denge (The mafia will be finished). The government action against the former SP MLA’s crime network began in the aftermath of the killing of Umesh Pal and his bodyguard in February 2023.

Notably on March 29, a court in Prayagraj pronounced life imprisonment to the criminal politician in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Ateeq’s lavish lifestyle

After the demolition of the ancestral house of the former SP MP and MLA Ateeq Ahmed located in Chakia under the Kareli police station of Prayagraj, several expensive recoveries were made by the local authorities. Post the five and half hour demolition exercise of the fort-like house, it was discovered the residence had a swimming pool. The house had Rajasthani tiles and marble used for construction. The 3 Bigha house had multiple rooms and also several luxury cars.

The house also had a generator installed. In case the electricity supply was cut off, the generator would automatically be switched on. He was also fond of dogs and had 5 foreign-breed dogs out of which only three are alive now.

Umesh Pal murder conspiracy out

Meanwhile, according to sources, the conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal was hatched in the Bareilly jail on February 11. Eight people had planned the murder in a meeting that lasted for 8 hours, they said. The people present at the meeting include Asad, Mohammad Ghulam, Guddu Muslim, and Usman Chauhdury.

An application to meet Ashraf was made by Mohammad Azhar. Asad’s Aadhaar card was also given and he was also allowed inside the jail.

