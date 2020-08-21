Latest News: From Massive Fire In Telagana To Elections Amid COVID-19; Top Stories Here

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

Conduct Of Elections & Bypolls During COVID-19 Period

On Friday, the Election Commission of India framed general guidelines for the conduct of elections and bypolls in various states during the period of COVID-19. The views of political parties and Chief Election Officers of states in connection with the election campaign and public meetings were taken into consideration. These guidelines cater to voters, EVMs, VVPATs, the nomination process, distribution, and collection of election material, etc.

Centre Confirms NEET Exam To Be Held On September 13

After the Supreme Court dismissed plea to postpone the NEET exam, the Centre has confirmed that the exam will be held on September 13, as scheduled. Meanwhile, the JEE (Main) too will be held from 1st September to 6th September 2020. Union Education Secy Amit Khare stated that 'the Supreme Court had given a very clear order'.

Kerala Oppn To Move No-confidence Motion Against Vijayan Govt On Aug 24

The Congress-led Opposition will move a no-confidence motion in the Kerala Legislative Assembly against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on 24 August for what the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged 'rampant corruption' during the Coronavirus crisis and the last four years.

"We will be bringing a no-confidence motion against the state government in the Assembly on Monday. We are demanding the resignation of Kerala CM because of rampant corruption on the pretext of COVID-19 and during the last four years. That's why are moving a no-confidence motion in the 1-day long session of the assembly on 24 August," ANI quoted Ramesh Chennithala as saying.

Massive Fire At Srisailam Hydel Power Station

A massive fire broke out at Srisailam power station in Telangana on Thursday, which claimed the lives of nine people. The fire was followed by an explosion in unit 4 of the power station. Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire.

According to sources, the SLBHP is on the Telangana side of the Srisailam reservoir on Krishna river-- a joint irrigation project between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The powerhouse was constructed inside a two-km long tunnel under the Nallamala hill range adjacent to the reservoir.

Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To Shiv Sena's Statements On Sushant Singh Rajput

Shatrughan Sinha expressed his displeasure about the statements of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statements on Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. The actor-politician stated that the statements from the party were not linked to the SSR death case and that it should not have been said. He also highlighted the ill-treatment that the Bihar Police went through in Mumbai, where they had arrived to probe the FIR, though he stated that it was time to forget everything and hope for CBI to bring out the truth of the case.

