From Mathura To Badrinath, Devotees Throng Temples, Celebrate Janmashtami | Watch

Devotees of Lord Krishna, marking the festival of Janmashtami on September 7, were seen drenched in adoration of their God. Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti and Krishnasthami, is the festival that celebrates Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. It falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada.

On this day, devotees keep a vigil and fast until midnight, the traditional hour of his birth, people go to temples, decks up traditionally, adorn the places of worship, decorate the idols of Lord Krishna with new garments and jewellery, and more.

From Mathura to Badrinath, devotees throng temples, take a look:

Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura witnesses grand Mangala aarti on the occasion of Janmashtami.

#WATCH | UP: Mangala aarti underway in Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/DSV80e7mbD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2023

Devotees perform Mangla Aarti at Uttar Pradesh's Noida Iskon Tempel.

#WATCH | UP: Mangala Aarti underway in Noida Iskcon temple, on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/U0I5878Um9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 6, 2023

Tulsi Aarti being held at ISKON Temple in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Tulsi aarti underway in Iskcon temple on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/TpCbF6tsJ7 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

Devotees swarm the Badrinath Temple marking the festivities of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik dedicates a piece of art to Lord Krishna.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami--at Police Line in Dehradun--participated in the event organized on the occasion of Janmashtami.