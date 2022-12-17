From Millet Lunch To Multiple Bilateral Meets: Full Details Of EAM Jaishankar's US Visit

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited New York this week to preside over two high-level events during India’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that focused on reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism.

Full details of EAM Jaishankar's US visit

The External Affairs Minister reached New York on December 14 and presided over a high-level ministerial open debate on the theme of ‘New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism [NORMS]’ on the same day and a high-level briefing on ‘Global approach to counter-terrorism – Challenges and Way Forward’ on December 15.

The External Affairs Minister also unveiled Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at the premises of the UN Headquarters. The bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, is the first Gandhi sculpture that has been installed at the UN Headquarters.

It makes every Indian proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the @UN HQ. May the Gandhian thoughts and ideals make our planet more prosperous and further sustainable development. https://t.co/kU6Juw96WU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2022

Speaking at the 'UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward', S Jaishankar took veiled digs at Pakistan for cross-border terrorism against India and at China for blocking the black-listing of Pakistan-based terrorists at the United Nations.

The External Affairs Minister said old habits and established networks are still alive, especially in South Asia and the contemporary epicenter of terrorism remains very much alive and active, "whatever gloss may be applied to minimize unpleasant realities."

Spoke at the UNSC briefing on Global Counter-terrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward in New York today.



Made 7 key points: pic.twitter.com/pPmdt1I4J3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 15, 2022

“Millet lunch”

On December 16, S Jaishankar hosted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council members for a “millet lunch” in New York.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the luncheon with the Secretary-General and Security Council members is themed on the “International Year of Millets 2023 which we have been promoting.” “So I hope to familiarise Council members more with the virtues of millet,” he said.

The EAM also met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland ahead of the UNSC meeting on counter-terrorism.

Delighted to welcome UNSG @antonioguterres and UNSC members for a ‘millet lunch’ in New York today. #IYOM2023 pic.twitter.com/6I0K54LTXj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 15, 2022

'A fruitful New York visit'

S Jaishankar on Saturday, December 17 said he had a fruitful visit to New York and detailed that during his visit to the US city he had the UN Security Council Ministerial meetings on Reformed Multilateralism and Counter-Terrorism.

A fruitful #NewYork visit.



Chaired UNSC Ministerial meetings on Reformed Multilateralism&Counter Terrorism.



Joined unveiling of bust of Bapu at UN premises.



Launched Group of Friends for UN Peacekeepers.



Hosted a ‘millet lunch’.



Bilaterals with 🇮🇪🇦🇲🇯🇵🇵🇱🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇪,🇺🇳 SG &PGA. pic.twitter.com/CpmcCrHE0m — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 17, 2022

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "A fruitful NewYork visit. Chaired UNSC Ministerial meetings on Reformed Multilateralism and Counter-Terrorism. Joined the unveiling of the bust of Bapu at UN premises. Launched Group of Friends for UN Peacekeepers. Hosted a ‘millet lunch’. Bilaterals with Ireland, Armenia, Japan, Poland, the US, UK, and the UAE."