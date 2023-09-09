Civil Servant's Inspiring Journey From A Hut To The Top Of India's Bureaucracy

The 'rags to riches' story of a civil servant on internet is inspiring the netizens to work hard and achieve their dreams. The Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, has made a spellbinding revelation resonating with many. He opened up about his striking life story, where he shifted from single-room thatched house to his present residence in a bungalow.

Reverberating with people from all walks of life, the civil servant's remarkable journey stands as a testament to the transformative potential of unwavering dedication, relentless determination, and unwavering perseverance in uplifting one's quality of life.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the civil servant reflected on his earlier days when he lived in a thatched house, underscoring the contrast with his current life when he lives in a spacious and luxuriou bungalow. He stressed factors such as education, hard work, and dedication in his out of the ordinary success.

I lived in this single room thatched house (coconut leaf roof then) with my Parents & 4 Siblings till I was 30 years old.

Blessed to reach today's position through Education, Dedication & Hard Work. pic.twitter.com/hLwFsmXaUl — Nellayappan B (@nellayappan) September 6, 2023

Internet brims with motivation

Ever since the civil servant shared his transformational journey on X, the post garnered more than 6 lakh views, 12 thousand likes and plethora of reactions from the internet users, who remarked that hard word and consistency are the key behind success.

A user wrote, "Congrats. Correct. Education, dedication and Hard work is the key. Been there." The second user said, "Very good. God bless you with more success." Yet another user commented, "May your dedication persist, May Devi bless you always."