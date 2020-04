From Mumbai To Hyderabad: Here Is The List Of Containment Zones In Some Parts Of India

Currently, there are 5865 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 478 individuals have recovered while 169 persons have passed away. The Centre has come out with a cluster containment strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This aims at containing the disease within a defined geographical area where COVID-19 cases are detected, enhancing surveillance, testing of all suspected cases and quarantine. In such areas, no one is permitted to leave their homes and essential commodities are home delivered. Several important cities and districts in the country have designated specific areas as containment zones. Here is a list of such containment zones:

Mumbai (381 zones)

Ward A- Perigreen house Ballard Pier, Kumtha Street, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road.



Ward D- Ridge Road, Bay View, Hill View, Poornima, Sumangal, Elcide Building. Walkeshwar Road, Goenka House (A and B wing), Sankalp, Sanidhya, Shrikrishna Mahal, Arisha Mahal, Sathlug Terrace, Queen Boulevard Peddar Road, New Gardenia, Nilkamal, Devashish, Padam Building, Bhagwat Niwas, Vimala Mahal, Jindal Bungalow, Suryakiran Girnar Apartments, Sanskriti, Shivam, Akashdeep, Alankar Building, Bhagwandas chawl. Orchid enclave (A and B wing), Mustan Apartments (A and B wing), Balwas Hotel Heera Panna (B wing), Seagle (A and B wing, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan Orbit HT (A, B A, and C wings), Shaanka Sheth Mansion, D ward Municipal building, Bhaji Falli, Matru Mandir Jaslok Hospital, Diya Mansion, Aditya Birla Bungalow, Mitra Kunj building, Makabi Minar, Sukh Shanti Opera House Hostel, Fateh Manzil, Purushottam Niwas, BhatWadi Building Nepean Sea Road, Shimla House, Mehrina, Malabar Apartments Hanumant Bhuvan, Sagar Kunj, Brighten, Geetanjali, Dariya Mahal A K Marg, Najma Building, Garden View, Karim Building, Nirmal Nivas Hermes House, Vijay Sales, Uman Chamber, Laddabhai Mansion Angel Building, Berivilla, Dhan House, Dobh Villa.



Ward E- Siddhivinayak, Vasudeo Pringle Marg, BMC building, Stable Street BIT Chawl, Kushnumma Apartment, Suhag Palace, YMC Raod, SK Haffizzudin Marg, Morlane Wockhardt Hospital, Dr Anandarao Nair Road.



Ward F/S- Narayan Ashram, Ganesh Galli



Ward G/N- Dr Baliga Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Dharavi



Ward K/E-Shiv Shakti Apt. CHS, Shraddhanand Rd Vileparle (East) Padmavati CHS, Azad Road, Vileparle (East) Guru Arjun Dev CHS, Mahakali Caves Rd, Andheri (East), Bindra Complex Koliwada Plot, Jogeshwari (East), Slum Area Prem Nagar, Madras Majeed, Jogeshwari (East) Franciswadi, Jogeshwari East.



Ward K/W- 21 A-wing, New Heritage CHS, Minarette, 6th Floor, Flat No. 603, Khatiaj Hightech Tower, Kanwal Building Mateshwari Chawl Flat No. 502, Om Viraj Building, Paliram Road C-304, Redrose Raviraj Complex, Off New Road, Andheri Flat No.1503, Dhiraj Gaurav Heights, Near Infinity Mall A16, Building, No.48, LSMCHS, Manish Nagar, Andheri (W)Kailas Ram Krupa Building, Upper Govind Nagar, Malad (East) Deep Sadan Society, SV Road Anmol Towers.



Ward P/N Hanuman Nagar, Kurar, Quiescent Heights, Mindspace, Raheja Township, Interface Society, Farm Manor Society, Labour Colony, Holy Prophet School, Suresh Building, NCC Plot No. 38, Malvani.



Ward R/S Kalpataru Garden CHSL, Ronak Arcade, Videocon Tower, Tirumala Krupa, Highland Complex, Acme Oasis, Sunshine Society, 5 buildings of Sapphire Heights Complex, Subhash Building.

Ward R/N Valmiki Chawl, Padwal Chawl Ward L Mushtaq Compound, Regal House Building, Dular Pachu Chawl, Pranam Housing Society, Gulshan Manzil Ward N A Wing - Parasnath Building, Sudha Park, Ghatkopar (East).

Birchwood and Brentwood building, Hiranandani, Powai(14 days containment completed on April 1) Mumbai-76.

Prathmesh View residency, Village Road, Subhash Nagar, Nahur West, Mumbai-78.

Divine CHs, Sububi CHS, Behind Tirandaz School, front of Sainath Nagar, Powai IIT, Mumbai-76.

Mhada Building Chawl Type 1/R, Room no 108, Kannamvar Nagar, Vikroli East, Mumbai 83.

Ambika Niwas,Neharu Nagar, Kanjur East Mumbai-42.

Vishvashanti CHS, Near Omega School, Khadan, Khindipada, Mumbai-78.

Panchashil Society, Chaitanya Nagar, Opp IIT main gate, Powai, Mumbai-76.

Tagor Nagar Group no 8, Vikhroli East Mumbai-83.

Nanda Sawant Chawl, Sai Nagar, Bhandup east Mumbai-42.

Samruddhi Garden BLDG, LBS road, Bhandup west, Mumbai-78,

Joy Homes CHS LTD, LBS road, Behind Dena Bank, Kashi Nagar, Valmiki Nagar, Bhandup West, Mumbai-78.

Anand Thakur Chawl Near Shivsena Shakha Khindipada 400078.

Sitaram Jadhav Chawl Behind Mangat Petrol Pump Kaju Hill, Ganesh Nager, Bhandup(W) 400078.

Nirmala Kumar Chawl Khindipada Darga Road, Nirmala Kumar Chawl Mulund (W) 400078.

Room no. 1, Chawl no.1 Narayan CHS Sai Hill Bhandup (W) 400078.

B-405 Arogyasadan Society Juvekar Road Bhandup (E) 400042.

Buildings around Ambey ashirwad building,chafekar Bandhu road, Mulund east.4000811. Mulund east 400081, 12 buildings around the royal park, Madan Mohan Malviya Road, Mulund west 400080, 18 buildings of MCGM staff quarters Bhandup complex Mulund west 400080.

Delhi (25 zones)

Entire Affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.

Entire Affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

Dinpur Village

Markaz Masjid Nizamuddin Basti

Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

Nizamuddin Dargah

Nizamuddin Basti

B Block Jahangirpuri

H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri, Delhi

Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

3 Galis of Khichripur, including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur, Delhi

Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Extension, Delhi

Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092

J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

G, H, J, Blocks old, Seemapuri

F- 70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony

Shastri Market and JJ cluster, South Moti Bagh

Bengali Market, Babar Road, Todarmal Road, Babar lane and school lane

Sadar Bazar area

Gautam Buddh Nagar (22 zones)

Sector 41

Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74

Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100

Alpha-1 Greater Noida

Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village

Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur

ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida

Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150

Sector 27 and 28

Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida

Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida

Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128

Sector 44

Village Vishnoi, Dadri

Sector 37

Village Ghodi Bacheda

Stellar Mi Omicrom 3, Greater Noida

Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West

Sector 22, Chauda Village

Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B

Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony

Designer Park, Sector 62

Ghaziabad (13 zones)

Nandgram Nikat Masjid (Police Station: Sihani Gate)

KDP Grand Savanna, Raj Nagar Extension (Police Station: Sihani Gate)

Saviour Park Society, Mohan Nagar (Police Station: Sahibabad)

B-77/G-5 Shalimar Garden Extension 2 (Police Station: Sahibabad)

Pasonda (Police Station: Teela Mod)

Oxy Homez, Bhopura (Police Station: Teela Mod)

Vasundhara Sector-2B (Police Station: Indirapuram)

Sector-6 Vaishali (Police Station: Indirapuram)

Girnar Society, Kaushambi (Police Station: Kaushambi)

Naipura Loni

Masuri

Khatu Shyam Colony, Duhai

Covid-1 CHC, Muradnagar

Hyderabad (12 zones)

Ramgopalpet

Shaikpet

Red Hills

Malakpet-Santoshnagar

Chandrayangutta

Alwal

Moosapet

Kukatpally

Qutubullapur-Gajularamaram

Mayurinagar

Yosufguda

Chandanagar

