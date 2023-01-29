From PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat To R-Day Tableau: Why Are Millets All The Rage Right Now?

At his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated a sizeable portion of his radio show to millets on Sunday, January 29. The Prime Minister drew parallels between Yoga, fitness with millets, and underlined that people across the globe were adopting these small-seeded hardy crops on a large scale.

Talking about the huge impact of this change, the PM said, "On the one hand, the small farmers who traditionally used to produce millets are very excited. They are very happy that the world has now started understanding the importance of millets. On the other hand, FPOs and entrepreneurs have started efforts to market millets and make them available to people."

Pertinently, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared 2023 as the International Year Of Millets (IYOM) back in March 2021. The Government of India spearheaded had spearheaded the resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the IYOM, and it was supported by 72 countries.

The Government of India is at the forefront to celebrate IYOM 2023 in a grand manner as per the vision of the Prime Minister of India, by making it a ‘Peoples’ Movement’. As a pre-launch to the year-long celebration of IYOM, India hosted a special ‘millet luncheon’ with the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of different countries appointed to India, in New Delhi on November 24, 2022.

Besides this, India planned a total of twenty-three international events to encourage multi-stakeholder collaboration and include B2B, B2G, and G2G interactions, showcasing of millet-based value-added products. The Indian diaspora, Indian embassies, Chefs, Media, and the community at large are playing a crucial role to promote millets and IYOM 2023.

It was evident from the tableau of the Indian Council and Agricultural Research (ICAR) on the theme being among the special attractions during the 74th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. The tableau depicted the flourishing crops of Jowar, Bajra, Ragi, Kutki, and Sanwa. The tractor in front of the tableau was decorated with a rangoli of millet grains to represent a combination of traditional farming and modernity.

Mission India 'Milletpreneurs'

India is the highest producer of millets in the globe. These small-seeded hardy crops are cultivated in low-fertile land, tribal and rain-fed, and mountainous areas. The areas include Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Known for their short growing season, millets can develop from seeds to ready-to-harvest crops in just about 65 days. This highly beneficial characteristic of the millets is of vital importance in thickly populated regions of the world. If stored properly, millets can keep well for two years or beyond.

Additionally, millets are nutritionally superior to wheat and rice owing to their higher protein levels and a more balanced amino acid profile. Millets also contain various phytochemicals which exert therapeutic properties owing to their anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties.

Given the advantages, the demand for millets and in turn, the business opportunities for entrepreneurs have increased. Millets market size was over $9 billion in 2018 and is predicted to witness more than 4.5% Compound annual growth rate during the forecast timespan (2018-2025) and the value projected is more than $12 billion.

In 2019-2020, India exported millets worth $28.5 million. However, in 2020-2021, the export saw a dip, with the value pegged at $26.97 million, approximately 5% lower.

With Government of India making efforts, millet products worth $34.32 million were exported in the following year, i.e., 2021-2022.