Latest News: Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away, Prashant Bhushan Accepts SC's Order & More

Here are top stories this Monday evening -

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away

Former President Dr. Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday after being put in a coma post a successful brain surgery at Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi. The news was confirmed by his son - Abhijit Mukherjee, who thanked the hospital staff and doctors for their efforts. The 84-year-old was hospitalised on August 10 to undergo brain surgery for the removal of a clot and had tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

SC Directs MHA To 'facilitate & Ensure' Vijay Mallya's Presence Before Court On October 10

Hours after dismissing Vijay Mallya's review petition, the Supreme Court has directed the wanted fugitive to be present before the top court on October 5 at 2:00 PM. The apex court has also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to 'facilitate and ensure' Mallya's presence on an aforementioned day. The economic fugitive has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016.

"Now that review petitions are dismissed, we direct respondent no. 3 (Mallya) to appear before this court on 05.10.2020 at 2:00 pm and also direct the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi to facilitate and ensure presence of respondent no.3 before this court on that day," the SC said on Monday.

West Bengal Unveils Unlock 4 Guidelines

Two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Unlock 4 guidelines, the West Bengal government on Monday extended the lockdown in containment zones until September 30. Physical distancing, wearing of masks and hygiene protocol must be followed at all times. The containment zones shall be demarcated by the district authorities with strict enforcement of containment measures. Moreover, District Magistrates have been empowered to implement harsher containment measures in their respective districts as per the on-ground situation.

Prashant Bhushan Accepts To Pay SC's 'Re 1 Fine' In Contempt Case

Accepting the Supreme Court's sentencing of Re-1 in his contempt case, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, on Monday said that he will pay the fine levied on himAccepting the Supreme Court's sentencing of Re-1 in his contempt case, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, on Monday said that he will pay the fine levied on him but will file an appeal against the sentencing, as per his right. Addressing a press conference, he said that the contempt case was a watershed moment for 'freedom of speech'.

Japan's PM Shinzo Abe 'deeply Touched' By PM Modi's Warm Wishes

Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, that he is “deeply touched” by PM Modi’s warm words following Abe’s resignation due to health concerns. Prime Minister Modi had expressed anguish over the medical condition of Abe which forced him to announced his resignation last week.

PM Modi had said that he was “pained” to learn about Abe’s ill health, adding that the bilateral relations have become deeper and stronger under his leadership.

