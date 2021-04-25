From Registration On CoWIN To Prices Of COVID Vaccines, Here's Everything You Need To Know

As the Centre has announced vaccination for 18 years and above to begin from May 1, the people belonging to 18 to 45 years age group will have to register themselves on the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app, while people belonging to the 45 years and above age group can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated. There are two vaccines available in India - Covaxin and Covishield while the Russian-made Sputnik V has been approved by the DCGI, the import of vaccine is likely to begin from May end, according to reports.

Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology is offered to state governments for Rs 600 per dose while it is priced at Rs 1,200 for private hospitals. Covishield developed by Oxford University - AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, is offered to state governments for Rs 400 per dose, while private hospitals can have it for Rs 600 per dose.

The Centre will continue to receive both vaccines at Rs 150 per dose which shall be passed on to states for free to continue the Centre's vaccination program. The Centre will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria & will affect criteria negatively. Apart from state Centre, state governments and private hospitals, even corporate organisations can organise vaccination campaign for their employees by procuring the doses directly from vaccine manufacturers.

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination

Registration for vaccination for the 18 and above will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. Documents such as Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport among others can be accepted for registration on the CoWIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be free for eligible population groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and population above 45 years of age in government vaccination centres that receive doses from the Centre.

The vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production as well as attract new national and international players. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, aiming to vaccinate 3 crore health care workers. Its second phase of vaccination kicked off on March 1, with PM Modi taking the first shot. The second phase was dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities - registered on CoWIN portal and walk-ins at some hospitals. On April 1, the Centre opened up vaccination for all above 45 years and from May 1, 18 years and above will be eligible to get themselves vaccinated.