From Restrictions On Campaigns To Cancellation Of Polls: Stringent Actions Taken By EC

Unlike previous elections, the elections held in 2021, especially in West Bengal, saw a lot of mudslinging, not just on opposition parties, but also on the head and organizer of elections in the country- the Election Commission of India, mostly on allegations of inaction in response to complaints filed. However, there have been several occasions where the election authority has taken strong actions.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Gulsher Ahmed was forced to resign after the EC put off polling at Satna, in Madhya Pradesh, on grounds that he had canvassed for his son in that constituency.
In 1994, CEC TN Seshan had asked then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao to remove sitting ministers Sitaram Kesari and Kalpanath Rai, as they were allegedly influencing voters through undue promises.
On March 11, 1995, when in the first round of elections held in 88 constituencies in central and south Bihar, at least 14 people - though official records admit to only four - including an executive magistrate, were killed in group clashes or attacks by extremist groups, TN Seshan rescheduled the Bihar assembly elections for fourth time. Lalu had accused the CEC of playing a political game. "It's clear that Seshan has taken this decision to please the Congress(I) and the BJP," he said.
In 1990, the ECI had cancelled bypoll in Meham assembly constituency twice. This was first done due to violence and booth capturing and on the second occasion due to death of independent candidate Amir Singh. On the first occasion, the seat was being contested by CM Om Prakash Chautala to get elected to the assembly after taking office.
The Election Commission of India slapped a campaign ban on Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Satti for 48 hours over his alleged use of expletives against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
ECI banned BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for a period of 48 hours for the Assam legislative assembly elections due to comments made by him on Hagrama Mohilary. This ban was cut short to 24 hours after he tendered an apology.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the ECI cancelled yoga camps by Baba Ramdev in Himachal Pradesh and Lucknow.
EC orders covering of all statues of Mayawati
In 2012, Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the ECI ordered covering of all statutes of BSP leader Mayawati and elephants in public parks built by her government in Noida and Lucknow.
