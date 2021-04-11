From Restrictions On Campaigns To Cancellation Of Polls: Stringent Actions Taken By EC

Unlike previous elections, the elections held in 2021, especially in West Bengal, saw a lot of mudslinging, not just on opposition parties, but also on the head and organizer of elections in the country- the Election Commission of India, mostly on allegations of inaction in response to complaints filed. However, there have been several occasions where the election authority has taken strong actions.

Barred from Voting

In 1999, then Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala was asked to leave Bhiwani constituency during the Lok Sabha elections by Chief Election Commissioner JM Lyngdoh. He was not allowed to even vote in the election. He did not vote even in the 2004 and 2005 Lok Sabha elections, citing ban on voting.

Asked to Remove or Resign

EC embarrasses Himachal Pradesh governor, gets him to resign

Himachal Pradesh Governor Gulsher Ahmed was forced to resign after the EC put off polling at Satna, in Madhya Pradesh, on grounds that he had canvassed for his son in that constituency.

CEC asks then PM to remove sitting ministers

In 1994, CEC TN Seshan had asked then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao to remove sitting ministers Sitaram Kesari and Kalpanath Rai, as they were allegedly influencing voters through undue promises.

EC Cancels/Postpones Polls

Lalu alleges conspiracy as TN Seshan postponed Bihar elections for the fourth time (1995)

On March 11, 1995, when in the first round of elections held in 88 constituencies in central and south Bihar, at least 14 people - though official records admit to only four - including an executive magistrate, were killed in group clashes or attacks by extremist groups, TN Seshan rescheduled the Bihar assembly elections for fourth time. Lalu had accused the CEC of playing a political game. "It's clear that Seshan has taken this decision to please the Congress(I) and the BJP," he said.

ECI cancels bypoll in Meham

In 1990, the ECI had cancelled bypoll in Meham assembly constituency twice. This was first done due to violence and booth capturing and on the second occasion due to death of independent candidate Amir Singh. On the first occasion, the seat was being contested by CM Om Prakash Chautala to get elected to the assembly after taking office.

Restrictions on Campaigning and Other Bans

Restrictions on campaigning of Mayawati, Maneka Gandhi and Azam Khan in April 2019

A sitting CM, former CM, a Union Minister and a former UP cabinet minister had been stopped from campaigning by the EC. The EC had put a 48-hour ban on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, the BJP candidate from Sultanpur, had also been restrained for 48 hours, and a 72-hour restriction has been imposed on Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party candidate from Rampur.

EC banned Himachal BJP President Satpal Satti for 48 hours from campaigning in April 2019

The Election Commission of India slapped a campaign ban on Himachal Pradesh BJP president Satpal Satti for 48 hours over his alleged use of expletives against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Series of bans in Delhi 2020 polls

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was banned for 72 hours. BJP MP Parvesh Verma, was banned for 96 hours. Another BJP member, Kapil Mishra, was banned earlier for remarks he made about Shaheen Bagh.

EC bans Himanta Biswa Sarma

ECI banned BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for a period of 48 hours for the Assam legislative assembly elections due to comments made by him on Hagrama Mohilary. This ban was cut short to 24 hours after he tendered an apology.

EC cancels Yoga camps by Baba Ramdev

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the ECI cancelled yoga camps by Baba Ramdev in Himachal Pradesh and Lucknow.

Other actions

EC orders covering of all statues of Mayawati

In 2012, Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the ECI ordered covering of all statutes of BSP leader Mayawati and elephants in public parks built by her government in Noida and Lucknow.

(Credits-PTI)

