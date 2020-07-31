Latest News: From Rhea Chakraborty's Statement To Suspension Of Intl Flights; Top Stories

Here are the latest news headlines at 8 pm:

Rhea Chakraborty Issues First Video Statement

Hours after the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty released a first response video statement. The actor attacked media in a 20-second video shot at an unknown location.

In the video, she's seen saying, "I have immense faith in God and in the judiciary. I believe I will get justice. Eventhough a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail."

International Flights Remain Suspended Till Aug 31

The Central government on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till August 31. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31.

The DGCA said in a statement on Friday said that travel will take place under the travel bubbles India has started creating with the US, Germany, and France, adding that in the coming days, more countries like the UK, Canada could also have these bubbles with India allowing people.

Mumbai Police Obstructing Bihar Police Investigation In Sushant Case

As the Bihar Police furthers their probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, in a massive statement alleged that the Mumbai police was 'obstructing' the investigation by the Bihar Police. Sushil Modi alleged that the Mumbai Police was getting in the way of the Bihar Police's fair probe into the late actor's death adding that the BJP felt that the CBI needed to step in and take the case instead.

"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," said Bihar DY CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Rajasthan Crisis: Congress Chief Whip Moves SC

On Friday, Mahesh Joshi- the Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly moved the Supreme Court seeking an interim stay on the operation of the HC order dated July 24. A division bench of the Rajasthan HC comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta had ordered a "status quo" on the Assembly Speaker's notices issued to sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. In his petition, Joshi mentioned that he instituted the disqualification petitions before the Assembly Speaker under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

The Congress chief whip contended that he had been able to demonstrate a prima facie case in his favour. According to him, various verdicts have consistently maintained that judicial review of the proceedings under the tenth schedule is available only at the stage after the pronouncement of the Speaker's order.

Ankita Lokhande Explains Her Absence From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral

Actor Ankita Lokhande who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for nearly seven years has revealed why she did not attend his funeral after he allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai in mid-June. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Manikarnika actor said that she did not go to his funeral because she could not see him in that state.

“I didn't go to his funeral because I could not see him in that way”, she said to Arnab.

