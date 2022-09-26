From Russia's Lavrov To UN's Guterres, India Praised Globally For PM Modi's Foreign Policy

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a stage with Russian President Vladimir Putin and remarked "it is not the era for war", leaders across the world poured praises for PM Modi's remarks. During the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, several leaders lauded New Delhi's stand on war and the economic and foreign policy nurtured under the leadership of PM Modi. During the UNGA session, war-embattled Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed PM Modi's remarks while also noting the critical role that India has played in the field of sustainable development.

Besides world leaders, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also acknowledged the key role India can play in the success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "India is the home of the largest youth generation in history. India will be decisive in the success of the SDGs," he said. "Looking ahead, India, home to the largest youth generation in history will be decisive in the success of the Sustainable Development Goals, and reiterating Prime Minister Modi - as you reform, the world transforms," he added.

Notably, the remarks from Guterres came after France President Emmanuel Macron became the first leader who praised PM Modi at an international forum for his comments on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "It is not for revenge against the West or for opposing the West against the east. It is the time for a collective time for our sovereign equal states. To cope together with challenges, we face," Macron said while referring to the conversation between PM Modi and Putin during the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Samarkand.

Russia backed India, advocated for its permanent UNSC seat

Russia even backed India and advocated for a permanent seat in the Security Council. Addressing the UNGA session, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said that the country sees India as a "key international actor" and a "worthy candidate for permanent membership within the Council." Meanwhile, India also received praise from Jamaica where the foreign minister Kamina J Smith expressed gratitude to India for the assistance they get during the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith said that Kingston is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government, and its people for the vaccines during the pandemic.

"From the very onset, India was a reliable partner whose assistance was critical to our pandemic response. India embraced a holistic and outward-looking vaccine diplomacy strategy. Jamaica was able to secure its first life-saving vaccines from India," she said in New York. Moreover, Guyana Foreign Minister Hugh Hilton Todd also appreciated India at the UN forum and said small countries like Guyana would have benefitted immensely from India's growth trajectory as "it has always been an economy that focuses on human development, putting humans ahead of any other form of development".

Image: AP