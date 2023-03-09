From Sabarmati Ashram Visit To Playing Holi, Australia PM Albanese Kickstarts India Visit

Quick links:
Australia PM Anthony Albanese's trip to India began on March 8. The Australian leader started his trip as he touched down in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is an Aus PM's first visit to India since 2017.
On March 8, Albanese made his first pitstop at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where he paid tribute to the legacy of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
The Australian Prime Minister then celebrated Holi in Ahmedabad. Albanese was seen all smiles as he was covered in flower petals and colours. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Aus delegations.
Albanese celebrated Holi with the Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel. The Australian Prime Minister can be seen putting colours on the Gujarat governor's face.
PM Albanese was seen celebrating the spirit of Holi as he showered flower petals on his fellow Australian delegation. Albanese wrote on Twitter that Holi symbolises the "victory of good over evil.''
The Holi celebration was filled with exciting cultural events. Women can be seen performing traditional dance at the festival. The Aus PM arrived along with a delegation of business leaders to India.
The cultural festivities also included flower petal showers. "Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests," the Australian PM tweeted on Thursday.
The Australian PM also had a sit-down with Gujurat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Other than Ahmedabad, in the four-day trip, the Australian PM will be visiting Mumbai and Delhi as well.
In Ahmedabad, the Australian PM announced that Deakin University will be the first foreign university to have its campus in India. The PM hoped for more Australian Universities to join the list.