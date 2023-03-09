Last Updated:

From Sabarmati Ashram Visit To Playing Holi, Australia PM Albanese Kickstarts India Visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Indian Trip began on March 8. The Australian leader started his trip as he touched down in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
Australia
1/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

Australia PM Anthony Albanese's trip to India began on March 8. The Australian leader started his trip as he touched down in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This is an Aus PM's first visit to India since 2017.  

Australia
2/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

On March 8, Albanese made his first pitstop at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, where he paid tribute to the legacy of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.  

Australia
3/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

The Australian Prime Minister then celebrated Holi in Ahmedabad. Albanese was seen all smiles as he was covered in flower petals and colours. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Aus delegations. 

Australia
4/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

Albanese celebrated Holi with the Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel. The Australian Prime Minister can be seen putting colours on the Gujarat governor's face. 

Australia
5/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

PM Albanese was seen celebrating the spirit of Holi as he showered flower petals on his fellow Australian delegation. Albanese wrote on Twitter that Holi symbolises the "victory of good over evil.''

Australia
6/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

The Holi celebration was filled with exciting cultural events. Women can be seen performing traditional dance at the festival. The Aus PM arrived along with a delegation of business leaders to India.

Australia
7/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

The cultural festivities also included flower petal showers. "Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests," the Australian PM tweeted on Thursday. 

Australia
8/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

The Australian PM also had a sit-down with Gujurat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Other than Ahmedabad, in the four-day trip, the Australian PM will be visiting Mumbai and Delhi as well. 

Australia
9/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

In Ahmedabad, the Australian PM announced that Deakin University will be the first foreign university to have its campus in India. The PM hoped for more Australian Universities to join the list. 

Australia
10/10
Image: Twitter - @AlboMP

"This is an exciting beginning for stronger educational, commercial and cultural relationships," PM Albanese wrote sharing the visuals of the event. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Indian Army soldiers play cricket at sub-zero temperature near LAC, see pics

Indian Army soldiers play cricket at sub-zero temperature near LAC, see pics
From Yogi Adityanath to Rajnath Singh: This is how our politicians celebrated Holi

From Yogi Adityanath to Rajnath Singh: This is how our politicians celebrated Holi