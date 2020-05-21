From Sanitized Luggage To Screenings: What Passengers Need To Know About Flying Amid Covid

After Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that domestic flights will begin operation in a calibrated manner from May 25, the Airports Authority of India released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) underlining the recommencement guidelines. The AAI divided the SOP into two parts- Departure and Arrival highlighting pertinent steps that need to be taken by the authorities and the passengers to ensure safe travel.

Departure

Under departure, the AAI brought special mention to download the government's COVID tracking app- Aarogya Setu, making it mandatory for verification by the CISF at the entry point. Passengers who do not show 'green' on the Aasrogya Setu app will not be allowed to enter. Children below the age of 14 are exempted from this. Following this, all passengers will pass through the screening zones before entering the terminal building.

The AAI also brought special attention of the states towards making sure that there is proper availability of public transport and taxis to and from the airport to ensure that connectivity is maintained.

Guidelines have also been issued by the airport keeping in mind the hygienic screening of baggage including sanitisation of all luggage before entry into the terminal. Use of trolleys has also been discouraged in the departure and arrival area.

Passenger seating arrangement shall be done in such a manner so as to maintain social distancing among passengers using chairs by blocking those seats that are not to be used, with proper markers/tapes.

All food and beverage (F&B) and retail outlets will be allowed to be open with necessary precautions. However, take-aways are encouraged to prevent crowding. Methods of digital payments would be encouraged at all such outlets including self-ordering booths at F&B and retail outlets.

Arrival

In case of arrival guidelines, special mention has been made to allow passengers to depart in batches following appropriate social distancing. Marking of circles and squares would also be made around conveyor belts so that there is no crowing during baggage collection.

All arrival areas would be regularly and thoroughly fumigated and sanitised. Fumigation would be carried out at drop & pickup zones at regular intervals outside the airport as well. Hand sanitisers would be made available across the airport at prominent locations. An isolation area will be made available for suspected/ confirmed COVID cases.

Furthermore, the passenger arriving into a state would need to follow the health protocols underlined by the state/UT respectively.

Read: SpiceJet Welcomes Domestic Air Travel Resumption, Assures Strict Adherence To Guidelines

Read: Domestic Air Travel To Commence From May 25 In 'calibrated Manner'; SOP To Be Issued

Order of MoCA Dated 21st Ma... by ankit on Scribd