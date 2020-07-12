Latest News: From Scindia Saying 'Sachin Pilot Sidelined' To Vikas Dubey Case; Read Here

Here are the latest news headlines from India:

Scindia Says 'Sachin Pilot Sidelined & Persecuted By Ashok Gehlot'

After meeting with Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, his former Congress colleague - Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Sunday said that it was sad to see Pilot being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Moreover, he said that 'talent and capability' find little credence in Congress.

Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh & Sandeep Nair sent to judicial custody

A special NIA court in Kochi sent Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the gold smuggling case to judicial custody for three days. The application for NIA custody will be considered on July 13.

Pakistan Restores Bank Accounts Of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

In yet another blatant display of supporting terror, sources report on Sunday that Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of 5 Jamaat-ud-Dawa and LeT terrorists namely, Hafiz Saeed, Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, Yahya Mujahid, and Zafar Iqbal. The 26/11 mastermind - Saeed has been lodged in Kot Lakhpat jail for terror financing.

Vikas Dubey Case: UP Govt Constitutes Inquiry Commission

Amid intense criticism from the opposition, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted a one-member commission to probe the Vikas Dubey case. The Commission, with its headquarters in Kanpur, will comprise retired Justice SK Aggarwal.

Abhishek Bachchan Shares Update On Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Parents' Health

Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. The Guru star added that his mother, actor Jaya Bachchan and the rest of the family members have tested negative.

