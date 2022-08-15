From Self-reliance To Unity: Highlights Of PM Modi's Independence Day Speech From Red Fort

As India marked 75 years of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Monday. PM Modi, in his address, recalled India's journey from the time it attained independence in 1947 and underlined how with 'hopes and aspirations, highs and lows', the country has reached where it is now and thanked everyone for it. PM Modi, on the occasion, chalked out India's path ahead, with a huge focus on self-reliance, gender equality. Here are the key highlights from his speech:-

Highlights of PM Modi's Independence Day speech

PM Modi bats for unity, gender equality & self-reliance

The first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence, PM Modi stressed on unity among its citizens, and the concept of 'India first'. PM Modi took a moment to underscore that there should prevail equality among the masses, which includes gender equality.

PM Modi then highlighted the importance of self-reliance. Calling it a responsibility of 'every citizen, of every unit of the society, of every government', PM Modi said, "Self-reliant India is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society."

In the slogan - 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan', PM Modi added 'Jai Anusandhan' with the aim to take India to new heights with the power of innovation.

'Next 25 years crucial'

PM Modi called it a day to step ahead with a new resolve, and said, "No matter how difficult the 75 years have been, today we are in the 'Amrit Kaal'. The next 25 years are important in all aspects."

PM Modi summed the path for the next 25 years in what he referred to as 'Panchpran'." First, to move forward with bigger resolves for developed India. Second, erase all traces of servitude. Third, be proud of our legacy. Fourth, the strength of unity and fifth duties of the citizens which includes the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers," PM Modi said.

'Have to fight with all our strength against corruption'

PM Modi also acknowledged a major obstruction in the way of India- 'corruption'. Stressing the need to fight against corruption at all costs, he pointed out that the properties of those who ran away with the money from banks have been attached and the government is trying to get them back and put them in jail.

PM Modi also came down heavily on the 'dynast culture'. "My fight is not just limited to the evil of dynasty in politics, but in other sectors as well," he said, urging the citizens of India to extend their cooperation, and help him win the fight.