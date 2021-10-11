Last Updated:

From 'Sholay' To Burj Khalifa, A Look At Themed Durga Puja Pandals That Grabbed Eyeballs

Bengal is making headlines for its unique themes and magnificent Durga puja pandals. Take a look at some of the most popular themed pandals.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Themed Durga Puja Pandal
1/5
Image: PTI

South Kolkata's Barisha Club designed a 'Bhager Maa' (Mother of the division) themed pandal focussing on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the migrant people.

Themed Durga Puja Pandal
2/5
Image: ANI

Extending solidarity with farmers, Kolkata's Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra pandal used 'footwear' and 'gigantic wings' on a tractor, representing farmers' desire to achieve their goal, as decor. 

Themed Durga Puja Pandal
3/5
Image: PTI

The 70s Bollywood theme Durga Puja Pandal was named 'Phiria daou tulir tan' which translates to 'give us back the brush stroke'. The decor included advertisements, cut-outs of actors & movie posters.

Themed Durga Puja Pandal
4/5
Image: PTI

A community puja pandal came up with the theme 'Cyclone Yaas hit Sundarban' representing the cyclone that severely affected the coastal districts and Sunderban delta in West Bengal in May this year.

Themed Durga Puja Pandal
5/5
Image: ANI

Kolkata’s Sreebhumi Sporting Club designed an iconic 145 feet pandal in the Lake-town based on the theme of Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Tags: Durga Puja, Navratri 2021, west bengal
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICTURES: Disaster Management teams steal show as RAF marks 29th Anniversary

IN PICTURES: Disaster Management teams steal show as RAF marks 29th Anniversary
IN PICS: IAF marks 89th Indian Air Force Day with spectacular parade

IN PICS: IAF marks 89th Indian Air Force Day with spectacular parade