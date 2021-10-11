From 'Sholay' To Burj Khalifa, A Look At Themed Durga Puja Pandals That Grabbed Eyeballs

Quick links:
South Kolkata's Barisha Club designed a 'Bhager Maa' (Mother of the division) themed pandal focussing on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the migrant people.
Extending solidarity with farmers, Kolkata's Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra pandal used 'footwear' and 'gigantic wings' on a tractor, representing farmers' desire to achieve their goal, as decor.
The 70s Bollywood theme Durga Puja Pandal was named 'Phiria daou tulir tan' which translates to 'give us back the brush stroke'. The decor included advertisements, cut-outs of actors & movie posters.
A community puja pandal came up with the theme 'Cyclone Yaas hit Sundarban' representing the cyclone that severely affected the coastal districts and Sunderban delta in West Bengal in May this year.