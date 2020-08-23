Latest News: From Sonia's Resignation As Cong Chief To CBI Probe In SSR Case; Top Stories

Here are the top stories this Sunday evening:

Sonia Gandhi Set To Resign As Congress Interim-chief: Sources

In a massive jolt to the Grand Old Party, Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi may step down from her post under pressure, report sources on Sunday. This move comes as 23 Congress leaders wrote to her seeking structural changes in the party - several senior leaders have opposed the idea, reiterating faith in the Gandhis' leadership. The critical Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to meet on Monday as Sonia Gandhi's term as interim-chief comes to an end.

CBI Takes Sushant's Cook, Pithani, Staff To Flat Again

The CBI team entered the venue, Mount Blanc in Bandra's Carter Road at 2.40 PM, around the same time they had entered the day before. They recorded the photographic evidence and were clicking photos and recording videos. They also recorded numerous details like dimensions of the flat, furniture.

It is being said that the recording of the crime scene is a basic procedure, which was not done by the Mumbai Police.

COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Nears 75%

In a major boost to India's fight against Coronavirus, recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 22,80,566 on Sunday, pushing India's recovery rate to nearly 75 percent. Additionally, the case fatality rate reduced to 1.86 percent, making it one of the lowest globally, the Union health ministry said.

"The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 23.24% of the total positive cases. This has also resulted in gradually falling mortality rate. Currently at 1.86%, India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally," the health ministry stated.

Arrested ISIS Terrorist's Wife Says She Knew About His Activities

In a big operation, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested an ISIS operative from Dhaula Kuan nabbing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from his possession. While speaking to news agency ANI, the terrorist's wife shared how she knew about his activities all this while, but kept quiet because he told her to. She also wished that her husband be forgiven for his ill-deeds since they had a family of four to sustain.

Apart From Treble, Bayern Munich Sets Eyes On 5 Records

After humiliating Barcelona in the quarter-final and cruising past Lyon in the semi-final, Bayern Munich heads towards the grand finale against debutants Paris-Saint German in Lisbon on Sunday. The German side, which has been on a winning spree, look forward to colour Lisbon red tonight by laying hands on the silverware, a feat they last achieved in 2001. Apart from eyeing the treble, Hans Dieter-Flick's side also has their eyes set on several European records.

